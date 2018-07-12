All hail the Weekly Wow! ICYMI, it's Sephora's seven-day sale that slashes up to fifty percent off of a handful of products. The sale items change every week, so there's always a fresh flow of deals. The Sephora Weekly Wow sale happening RN includes such good Too Faced products (including the Just Peachy palette!), you actually might cry tears of pure, elated joy.

OK, so I may have just spoiled what, in my opinion, is the most exciting product in this week's lineup. I suppose I'll start by gushing about how miraculous it is. The Just Peachy Velvet Matte Eyeshadow Palette is so good, it has an almost-five star rating out of one thousand reviews on Sephora.com. Plus, Too Faced eyeshadow palettes always give you that love at first swipe feeling, so — assuming you're into the shade range — you really can't go wrong with this purchase. On top of all that, it smells like freshly-picked peaches. Oh! And I did I mention that this palette is literally half of it's regular price throughout this week? Lace up those sneaks and get to runnin'!

Too Faced Just Peachy Velvet Matte Eyeshadow Palette (Was $45, on sale for $22)

Too Faced Peach Kiss Moisture Matte Long Wear Lipstick – Peaches and Cream Collection ($10.50, was $21)

Another Too Faced product on a stellar sale? Hold me while I swoon. As far as matte lipsticks that stay matte without feeling overly dry, this formula is one of the best out there. Plus, it comes in a whopping 20 shades with colors ranging from rose red to pale lilac. That said, I'm partial to the "Everything Is Peachy" hue — a creamy orange color that I love swiping on before heading out the door on a summer day. Lastly but definitely not least, the packaging on these lippies has an air of old school glamour, which I love!

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Plus ($199, now $99)

Speaking of old school glamour: If curling irons are not your thing, may I suggest these large, old Hollywood style rollers? Not only will they give you voluminous, bouncy hair, but you'll look like an old school Hollywood starlet all the while.

Peter Thomas Roth Therapeutic Sulfur Mask Acne Treatment Mask ($47, now $23)

I can't personally attest to this mask because I haven't given it a whirl, but sulfur — which is the crux of this mask's formulation — is known to be tough on blemishes. Additionally, this formula contains not one, but two types of sebum-sapping clay: Kaolin and Bentonite clays, which leave you with the satisfaction of squeaky clean pores. And who doesn't want purged pores? (Especially in this sweltering, sweaty, summer heat.)

Cover FX Shimmer Veil ($28, buy one, get one free)

Consider these bad boys the perfect accessory to a blindingly-bright highlight (like the one you can create with the Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops, $42). Basically, these little lipgloss-like containers allow you to apply the brand's famously bright highlighters to your lips, yes, but also to other areas of your face, including your lids. I've never tried a full-on metallic makeup look, but I kinda want to after seeing these guys (there are six shades). This offer is buy one get one free (which is basically like half off).

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As with every Sephora Weekly Wow sale, this slew of bargains will only be available for seven days — or while supplies last. And I think we'd all agree that this week's sale is way too good to keep in stock for the entire week! Head into your local Sephora — or stay seated at your desk/couch/bed and head to Sephora's website to snag this week's goodies, STAT!