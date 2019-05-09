I remember the first time I stepped foot in a Reformation store — it was almost exactly a year ago, and I bought a very chic silky tank top to commemorate my first trip to Los Angeles. Ever since, I've been a fan of brand and its wearable, vintage-inspired (And sometimes, actually vintage) pieces. Pretty much everyone I know loves their stuff, which is why we're all wondering when Reformation's shoe collection drops. Ever since the news broke, it's all my feet can think about, if that makes sense.

Shoppers like myself, who flock to Reformation for stylish, sustainable fashion, have been eagerly awaiting the brand's expansion into footwear. I mean, no perfect summer outfit is complete without the right lace-up, block heel, or espadrille, am I right? I've been desperate for the right shoe to pair with all my adorable Reformation sundresses! The footwear debut consists of 11 adorable pairs of sandals, all priced between $128 and $218. I can literally think of a minimum of ten outfits to wear with every single pair, so if you need someone to help you justify dropping the coin, I've got you covered.

These shoes were made for walking — and posing on Instagram, natch:

Shoes are a big deal. You probably love your shoes about as much as you love your immediate family," Reformation wrote on Instagram, and I didn't realize they could read my mind? The #RefShoes are live on the brand's website as we speak, and please don't ask me to pick a favorite, because there's a whole lot to love.

Fine, twist my arm. My faves are the Isabella Sandals in Red ($198, reformation.com). I want to wear them to parties and date nights and on random days when I'm feeling down and need a pick-me-up.

These are pick-me-up shoes, people. Impossible to feel sad in:

Isabelle Sandal $198 Reformation Buy Now

A close second for my all-time faves are the Porto Sandals in White ($198, reformation.com), which I will be wearing the second I get a good tan, so they can pop appropriately:

Porto Sandal $218 Reformation Buy Now

Catch me serving laced-up lewks at the pool, y'all:

If you're not into a skinny heel (Even a small, comfy one like that kitten heel on the Portos!), there's still something for you, so get excited. Personally, my summer doesn't officially begin until I've found a good go-to block heel, and the Menage Sandal ($198, reformation.com) is exactly that. I personally love the kelly green, but they also come in neutrals like gold and white to match virtually any summer outfit.

But that green! Ugh. So special:

Menage Sandal $198 Reformation Buy Now

And if you want no heel at all, the Lily Espadrille ($128, reformation.com) is the right pair for you:

Lily Espadrille $128 Reformation Buy Now

Cute, cute, cute. I want every single pair! Feel free to scroll through the entire lineup yourself on the Reformation website. There are eleven styles in total, all available in multiple colors, with new shoes to be added every single month. Of course, in true Reformation fashion, the sandals are all sustainably made, using materials such as jute and chrome-free leather. Sustainable summer sandals cute enough to 'Gram? Reformation officially has my attention.