As we all know, there's a wide variety of gorgeous, unique hair types on this earth, from the sleekest of straight strands to the most tightly-coiled curls. That said, with so many different hair types, it's no wonder there are few formulas that work across the board, which is why brands that cater to specific heads of hair with certain formulas really nail it. For over ten years Oribe has created specialized collections for all different kinds of hair, from color-treated to dry and dull to scalp-sensitive and more, and if you've been wondering when Oribe's new Highly Textured Hair Collection drops, you're in luck, because it's finally time. The brand new line includes curated formulas to guarantee moisture and control for anyone with type 4 hair. Kinky, coily girls and boys, rejoice! You might've just stumbled upon some new haircare faves.

Like I said, Oribe creates collections based on specific hair needs, which is what makes shopping their line so simple. When my hair was newly bleached, their Bright Blonde products helped me keep my color radiant, and when my strands felt flat thanks to summertime humidity, the Magnificent Volume line was my go-to. It was always easy for me to find a range of products in the Oribe arsenal that were perfectly crafted for whatever my hair needed — had I been searching for products catered to super curly hair, though, I might've not been as pleased with my results. Oribe's Moisture and Control products were nice, but not extensive, and now that they've added four new game-changers designed with type 4 hair in mind, even more haircare lovers can find exactly what they need.

To ensure the products were just right, Oribe enlisted the help of celebrity hairstylist Stacey Ciceron, a natural hair expert who could ensure Oribe's formulas were up to par when it came to properly caring for type 4 hair.

BTW, If you aren't familiar with this system of defining hair types, here's a handy dandy Curl Chart, courtesy of Oribe:

So, what's new to get excited about? To start, there's the Moisture and Control Deep Conditioning Masque, which will retail for $63:

This mask contains all the most nourishing ingredients to help eliminate breakage and repair damage, from murumuru and mango seed butters to coconut and almond oils, along with Oribe's Signature Complex to promote hair health further. After massaging this baby in, let it sit for ten minutes before washing it out to reveal hydrated, soft curls.

Next up is the Priming Lotion Leave-In Conditioning Detangler, which will retail for $38:

There's nothing worse than post-shower tangles, which is why this Priming Lotion makes managing wet hair a breeze. Use a comb (or your fingers, if you aren't into brushing your curls at all) to disperse product evenly from roots to ends, and let the oils and nourishing butters work their magic to leave strands silky. Pro tip, if hair is dry during the day, you can absolutely use this lotion to revive it and add some instant hydration.

Next up, the Styling Butter Curl Enhancing Crème will retail for $46:

Looking for a little definition? This curl-enhancer has it all, thanks to of shea butter, avocado oil, and other heavy-duty hydrating ingredients that help eliminate frizz and provide medium hold. Kinky curls drink this cream up, so it won't just help them look fantastic in the moment, but keep them from feeling dry as the day goes on.

Last but not least, the Curl Gelée for Shine and Definition, priced at $44:

Oh, so you wanted definition definition? Got you. This jelly promises to leave curls shiny and defined while providing hold without causing that dreaded crunchy look and feel. No, thank you!

Pair all the above together, and what do you get? Kinky, curly hair excellence:

The new Moisture & Control products created for the Highly Textured Hair launch will be available on April 1 on the Oribe website, so get ready to drench your curls in that dreamy signature Côte d'Azur scent and reap the benefits of these specialized, nourishing formulas.