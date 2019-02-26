Can I be real for a sec? I feel like brands are giving me New Launch Overload as of late — there are so many products coming out that it's hard to keep up, and TBH, with so much newness, it's hard for a primer or palette to stand out from the crowd. I've been feeling this way for quite a while now, but when I saw the new ABH palette on Instagram, I had a change of tune: When does Anastasia Beverly Hills' Riviera Palette drop, you ask? I'm dying to get my hands on it, and if you, too, have been craving a vivid palette to really re-spark your romance with makeup, this could be it.

A quick story: Never one to splurge on a palette, I lusted after many an ABH launch before my sisters treated me to the iconic Modern Renaissance Palette ($42, anastasiabeverlyhills.com) a few years back as a birthday gift. (Thanks, ladies!) It was everything I could've dreamed and more, and I fell in love with the pigmentation and payoff in the creamy transition shades and eye-catching shimmers. I haven't been gifted a palette by my sisters since, so thrilled was I with the original blessing, but now that the brand has announced the all-new Riviera Palette during my birthday month, I think I'm going to need this one in lieu of a card or cake, if you feel me.

Modern Renaissance Eye Shadow Palette $42 Anastasia Beverly Hills Buy Now

When the brand first posted a sneak peak at the Riviera Palette, I was instantly intrigued at the look of their standard palette packaging decked out in nautical stripes:

Then they blessed us with this shot of the shades, and oh honey, it was love at first sight:

Hiiiiiii, fun colors, nice to meet you. Something about spring has had me itching for a pop of pink here and a trace of blue there, and this palette really fits the bill. I've toyed with picking up some vibrant shades to add to my collection recently, but I didn't want to be bothered with a variety of single shadows causing clutter, and I couldn't justify a palette that only had neons or rainbow hues. The reason the Riviera Palette piques my interest is because, in addition to having metallic, matte, and shimmer formulas, it has some neutrals mixed in to compliment all those bright, bold shades in perfect harmony.

Plus, not for nothing, doesn't the whole thing just scream vacation?

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

This is spring break in a palette, people. Just picture this: a bronzy eye look featuring duochrome mauvy taupe "Yacht" all over the lid, with just a pop of true gold "Inheritance" glistening in the center halo-style, and matte chocolate "Palm" smoking out the lower lash line. Dreamy. Or better yet, imagine watching the sunset whilst rocking a sunset-inspired pinky eye, with metallic pink "Palermo," mustardy "Cabanna," and coraly peach "Coastline" all fighting for attention. This palette gives me all sorts of ideas, which is how I know it's a good one. Variety is the spice of life, and these fourteen shades can create everything from a basic neutral look to a bold blue editorial eye, so really, why pack any other palette on your next getaway?

Just look at all the different, equally fierce looks in the promo video. Like, I would wear any and all of these so happily:

Do you think I need it? I really think I need it. I'll have to wait just a little while, though, since the palette drops on March 4 on the ABH website, and then hits other online and in-store retailers on March 7. My birthday just so happens to be March 11, so to anyone reading this that wants to give me a gift, see the following: I really want the Riviera Palette. Have I made myself clear?