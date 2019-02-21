26 Cute Spring Break Captions That Were Mermaid For The 'Gram

By the time spring break rolls around, you can't contain your excitement. You're looking forward to soaking up the warm sunshine with a smoothie in hand, and can't think of anything else but the serenity of the waves crashing on the shore, and relaxing poolside. While you're pulling out your swimsuits and gearing up for this getaway, you know the only thing that matters the most is making new memories with your crew. That also means a group pic of everyone together needs to be added to the itinerary ASAP. You'll want to bring along some cute spring break captions for when you post that picture on the 'Gram.

As soon as your last class before spring break comes to a close, you're on total vacation mode. You have so much to do, and so little time, which is why you shouldn't have to worry about coming up with the ultimate captions. Instead, pair any of these 26 cute quotes with your pics.

You could always go with something beachy or a tropical pun, but you know deep down that your friends deserve a caption that's just as cute as the new polka dot swimsuit you bought for the occasion. So, for every "cheers to the break" boomerang with your fruit smoothies or snap of your squad laying on your beach towels, you'll be able to plug away a cute caption, and get back to soaking up the good times.

1. "Nothing makes me smile bigger than salty air and wind in my hair."

2. "We found love in a beachy place."

3. "Spring has sprung, and I plan on blooming all week long."

4. "Feeling beachy with these mermaids."

5. "Having the best week with the besties."

6. "Spring is a lovely reminder of how beautiful change can be."

7. "Did someone say, 'spring break?' Alpaca my bags."

8. "Shake your palm palms."

9. "I'd make a wish on a starfish, but I'm already in paradise."

10. "Friends are like seashells, we collect them along the way."

11. "Catching flights and waves all spring break long."

12. "Drinking fruit smoothies with my main squeezes."

13. "Spring break without my best friends is like trying to surf without a board."

14. "Not sure if you've heard, but girls just wanna have sun."

15. "We're gonna soak up the sun, and have a pocketful of sunshine."

16. "Sea the beauty this spring break."

17. "We were mermaid to have fun this spring break."

18. "All the flamingle ladies. All the flamingle ladies."

19. "Beach don't kill my vibe."

20. "More sun, please."

21. "Today's vibe is nap, and then nap some more."

22. "It doesn't matter how you spring break, it's who you spring break with."

23. "What a grand adventure this week shall be."

24. "Baby you light up my world like nobody else." — One Direction, "What Makes You Beautiful"

25. "If we were a tropical fruit, we'd be all fine-apples."

26. "The pineapple of my eye."