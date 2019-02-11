The Best Spring Break Destinations For 2019 Will Make You Want To Book A One-Way Flight

The countdown to spring break is officially on! If you haven't made plans for this year's spring break, then you should definitely move fast. It's one of the most exciting times of year for college students, so why not plan an epic trip? It can be difficult to find the time to travel during the school year, and this is the perfect opportunity to do so with your crew. If you don't want to experience hardcore FOMO, then check out the best spring break destinations for 2019 for an epic trip you'll never forget.

Spring break only comes around once a year. Unlike many other vacations, this one in particular was specifically meant for fun experiences and making new memories with your best crew. This means you can prioritize yourself without school work and projects getting in the way.

Whether you choose to chill on the beach or have wintery fun in the mountains, there are so many ways and places for you to have a blast during spring break. There's no right or wrong way to celebrate this little escape from school, so do you! Call up your besties or book a solo trip to one of these exciting destinations for the spring break of a lifetime. It's time to live your #bestlife.

1 Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic Randon Bailey on YouTube Puerto Plata is a stunning beach destination in the Dominican Republic, and it's an absolute dream spot for a spring break trip. If you're just traveling with your bestie, you can book an all-inclusive Airbnb apartment on the beach if you want to kick back, eat, and relax all week long. You can go kayaking in crystal-clear ocean water, and explore the city while immersing yourself in the culture.

2 South Padre Island, Texas Visit SPI on YouTube Head down south for a relaxing beach vacation in South Padre Island, Texas. You can take it easy and lounge in the powdery white sand, or you can take fly-boarding lessons in the ocean if you're feeling adventurous. You may even get a chance to see big name artists like Steve Aoki and Cardi B if your trip falls between March 10 and March 13. Get ready for some sun, sand, and so much fun!

3 Cabo San Lucas, Mexico MicBergsma on YouTube Cabo San Lucas has been a popular spring break spot for years, and the hype isn't going away anytime soon. With all inclusive-resorts, exclusive parties, and breathtaking beaches, you'll have no problem enjoying your spring break here. You can easily get your tan on during the daytime and enjoy Insta-worthy cocktails by nighttime (if you're 21 or over). What sounds better than that?

4 Miami, Florida 8K Next on YouTube Miami, Florida is a fun destination year-round, but it's especially amazing during spring break. With idyllic beaches, trendy restaurants, and buzzing nightlife, you can't go wrong if you visit Miami with your besties. Take a few Instagram-worthy pictures at the Wynwood Walls, and dance it out at world-class clubs in South Beach.