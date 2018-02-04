If you're desperately trying to escape the news about Kylie Jenner's reported pregnancy, good luck, because people are freaking the hell out about it. Ever since the rumors first started in September 2017 that she may be pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, the world has been completely enamored with every little detail of the story: her relationship with Scott and whether or not he'll be involved in the baby's life, what the sex of the baby might be, and the obvious one, when Kylie Jenner's due date will be. Then, on Sunday, Feb. 4, it finally happened — she gifted us with the glory that was the announcement that Kylie Jenner had given birth — and basically, all hell broke loose.

Look, the thing is, we honestly can't help but freak out about the confirmation Kylie Jenner was actually pregnant, and is, as of Feb. 1, a new mom. The 20-year-old reality star has basically been ghosting the f*ck out of all of us for months. She's been completely MIA on social media, we haven't seen her on recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and seriously, we've been just very, very suspicious for months. I mean, can you blame us?

When the pregnancy rumors first began in September 2017, a source reportedly told Page Six that Jenner "has been looking pregnant for about four months" now. By those numbers, that would mean the Life of Kylie star would be expected to give birth sometime in February 2018.

And it looks like they were right. In an Instagram post on Feb. 4, Jenner confirmed that she had given birth three days earlier — on Feb. 1, 2018.

Fans were freaking out for her.

The announcement followed a whole bunch of speculation about Jenner's due date.

Back on January 12, rumors started circulating that Jenner had gone into labor — it turned out to be a false alarm, but it basically made everyone start wondering when (if ever) our favorite lip kit mogul was going to officially be a mom. In case you were wondering, this is the rando tweet from lord knows who claiming that Kylie Jenner was reportedly in labor at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, which caused the massive uproar on Jan 12:

A lot of people were ready to assume that a completely random text screenshot is correct, and that Kylie Jenner did, indeed, go into labor on Jan. 12.

