Picking out the perfect present for your bae is no easy task, whether you’ve been dating for three months or three years. But is there any better feeling than when you totally nail it? Of course, there are different kinds of gifts to give: the sentimental kind, the practical kind, the romantic kind. But let me ask you something: What's the sexiest gift you've ever received? Arguably, sexy is one of the more challenging types of presents to pull off — but if you manage to find that one thing that will get your boo all hot and bothered, there’s a good chance they’ll never forget it (#baegoals for sure).

So, what makes a sexy gift? Is it specifically related to sex, or just something that has a sensual quality? Is it something for you to enjoy together as a couple, or something to make your SO feel sexy in their own skin? The truth is, sexy means different things to different people. But one thing’s for sure: We can all appreciate a sexy gift now and then. It’s the sort of present that can infuse excitement and desire back into the relationship, serve as a reminder of how attracted your partner is to you, and also perhaps gives you a little inspiration to get intimate.

In case you need a little inspiration for how to up your gifting game, here’s what a handful of ladies had to say about the sexiest thing their SO ever gave them.

B&B with boo = bliss. Giphy A surprise visit to a bed and breakfast staying in a lighthouse keeper's quarters on the Oregon coast. It was all that I had hoped for and was a surprise for her right up until we got there. I think that redefined romantic for us. — Shmeein

Visual Inspiration FTW Giphy I did a boudoir shoot as a surprise gift for the mister on his last birthday, and that was a big hit. Something he never, ever expected me to do and was a complete surprise. He keeps the book in his nightstand and looks at it from time to time, and he also looks at the digital copies on his phone. — TreasonTits

A Feast For The Eyes Giphy Came home to him cooking a crock of my favorite chili, completely naked except for an apron. Needless to say, the chili was cold by the time we got to dinner. — Jess, 27

Why yes, coupons can be sexy. Giphy He gave me these coupons for different “acts” that I could cash in whenever the mood struck — a full body massage, a striptease, etc. Some of them were pretty creative… still saving some for the right moment. — Casey, 29