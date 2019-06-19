Given that I want all my outfits to be Instagram-friendly AF, I often turn to those I follow on the social media platform for a healthy dose of style inspo. One of my faves has to be Emily Ratajkowski, who is pretty much always rocking the silky suit of my dreams, or my new favorite bikini. When I heard she'd be collaborating with one of my go-to online shops, I was pumped AF to see the pieces, and now that I know exactly what's in the Nasty Gal x EmRata Collection, it's safe to say I also know how I'm spending all my money this summer. Nasty Gal, congrats on taking virtually all of my coin. This collection is worth the splurge, IMO.

Although I didn't see this collab coming, Ratajkowski is a perfect fit for Nasty Gal, given that she wears a lot of looks that are similar to many of the styles on the site already. According to Ratajkowski herself, she's also a big fan of the brand's good vibes and bold energy. “Nasty Gal has always been a brand that has never shied away from pushing the envelope,” said Ratajkowski in a press release about the collection. “I love the whole idea of a Nasty Gal," she added, "It’s a woman who stands up for herself and what she believes in. I’m very excited to partner with them for this campaign!”

I'm just as excited as she is, TBH. Check out this dreamy snow-white suit:

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

Oh oh ohhh, and this little black set! The unofficial new twist on the classic LBD for Summer 2019!

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

All in all, there are 55 pieces in the collection, with prices ranging from $28 to $160. Sizing will range from 0-20, and there's definitely a few picks to suit your style, no matter what said style might be. There's silky suiting separates, band tees, denim cutoffs, sweet ruched dresses, and itty bitty crop tops galore. If I could throw out everything in my closet and start from scratch with just these 55 items, I'd be more than content. Although the dresses are adorable, I love that so many of these separates allow the opportunity to mix-and-match.

Gather Round Sheer Tie Top $50 | Nasty Gal Buy Now

I'd love nothing more than to pair this with the Takes Two To Tango Satin Fringe Skirt ($90, nastygal.com) for a date night:

Takes Two To Tango Satin Fringe Skirt $90 | Nasty Gal Buy Now

But I'd just as happily throw it on with Vintage Short Straw Denim Shorts ($60, nastygal.com) for brunch:

Vintage Short Straw Denim Shorts $60 | Nasty Gal Buy Now

And maybe throw this Take Cover Faux Leather Belted Jacket ($140, nastygal.com) overtop to really pull together the look:

Take Cover Faux Leather Belted Jacket $140 | Nasty Gal Buy Now

Some of my favorite looks from the campaign show Ratajkowski mixing and matching dressy pieces with the more casual items, like this Purple Rain band tee and satin skirt combo:

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

However, easy throw-on outfits like rompers are always a must in my wardrobe, too:

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

A lot to love, right? I really like that the collection feels so well-rounded, but all the pieces still ring true to Ratajkowski's own style. And given that styles start at $28, I'll definitely be buying a few items ASAP. If you feel the same, you can shop the entire drop live now on the Nasty Gal website.