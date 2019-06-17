IDK about you, but if I'm picking the retailer with the most consistently-fire drops, ELOQUII wins first place in my book. From their recent Patricia Ono collab to their gorg Bold Rush spring line, they've been hitting it out of the park as of late, and now that I've seen what's in the ELOQUII Fest Life Collection, I'm ready to quite my job and become a full-time ELOQUII stan. Their stuff is just too damn good! And whether or not you plan on attending a concert or two this festival season, these on-trend pieces are must-haves for spicing up your warm-weather wardrobe. Read on for all the deets on these very Insta-worthy clothes.

Festival season is a time during which attendees tend to dress their best, but here's the thing: ELOQUII shoppers look good all day, every day. They need to occasion to step out in style! And the brand's wide array of stylish pieces in sizes 14 to 28 make it easy for them to look constantly amazing. Today, shoppers will be thrilled to see even more ELOQUII newness ripe for the buying (And wearing, and photographing, and posting...), as their Fest Life Collection just hit the website.

Fest life best life, am I right, ladies?

While plus size pieces can tend to run pretty pricey, these beautiful dresses, jumpsuits and more all range from about $30 to $100, and they're live now on the ELOQUII site. Name a better excuse to stop what you're doing and online shop right this second; I'll wait. Spoiler alert: There is no better reason to shop. You deserve to snag some of these cute looks!

The collection is filled with bold, colorful pieces in comfortable, flattering cuts:

When it comes to sweet, sweet summertime, I'm all for a one-and-done piece that I can throw on and look incredible without having to think about how to pair it with other items in my closet.

This Cinched Waist Chambrey Dress ($80, eloquii.com) would be an excellent everyday go-to. I love the unique wrap detail mixed with the blouse-style top!

I'm also not mad at this patterned Jumpsuit With Cutouts ($90, eloquii.com), which would pair oh-so-nicely with a summer statement lipstick, if you ask me:

However, the real standout pieces in the line are those that boast bright, beautiful colors. From sunny yellow jumpsuits to hot pink midis to striped wrap dresses, there's a lot to love about this collection's lively color palette.

I'm head over heels for this Handkerchief Hem Dress ($80, eloquii.com). The hot pink hue makes it the ultimate summer night-out option:

I could go on and on, but let's put it this way: If you're a plus size person who wants to make a statement this summer, ELOQUII's Fest Life collection is the move. Bright colors, beautiful prints, and gorgeous silhouettes, all for under $100? Sign me up. A few of the pieces are still listed as "Coming Soon" on the site, but for the most part, you can shop the entire vivacious Fest Life Collection online at ELOQUII now.