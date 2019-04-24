While I love a day at the beach and a cute swimsuit selfie, shopping for bathing suits is a lot less fun than actually wearing them. I usually drag myself to the mall every spring and dread the entire experience, but this year I'm doing all my shopping online, and so far I've completely lucked out. If you're also a curvy gal and are curious as to what's out there this season, allow me to wax poetic on what's in Eloquii's swimsuit collection this year, because every single suit is pure perfection. For the first time in my life, I'm overwhelmed by swimsuit options, and while it won't be hard to find one I love, it will be hard to resist the temptation to buy way too many. Does anyone want to go on vacation soon? Seriously, I need an excuse to buy more suits.

If you've never shopped Eloquii before, their always-on-trend, high quality pieces are made for sizes 14 through 28, and their swim is particularly affordable, with pieces starting at $35 and no more expensive than $85. Sound too good to be true? I know, but it's real, so let's start planning that beach getaway I mentioned earlier.

All the suits are live on the site as we speak, and wow:

My personal favorite, if you must know, has to be the Cross Strap One Piece Swimsuit ($80, eloquii.com), because I'll stan millennial pink no matter how many other colors replace it as the It hue of the moment.

The lace-up side detail contrasted with the baby pink is the perfect sexy-sweet combo, IMHO:

If you're more of a two-piece person, though, the Ruched Bikini Bottom ($35, eloquii.com) and Drama Ruffle Bikini Top ($45, eloquii.com) in Dot Bundle are must-haves. This is definitely my suit of choice for taking an Instagram photo on the beach, strawberry daiquiri in hand.

How major is that ruffled neckline?

Also, the pattern gives me Lilo vibes, in the best way possible:

Another cool silhouette the collection has a lot of? One-piece suits with strategic cut-outs that make them look like two-piece sets, sometimes called monokinis.

The Blocked Tie Front One Piece Swimsuit ($80, eloquii.com), for example, shows some tummy but has a completely full-coverage back:

Likewise, I totally thought the nautical Knot Front One Piece Swimsuit ($80, eloquii.com) was a bikini set at first glance:

Oh, and by the way, be sure to snag a coverup or two while you're shopping the site, because Eloquii's beachwear is just as cute as their swimsuits. They have rompers, skirts, dresses, and kimonos to choose from, all of which would perfectly transition from a day at the pool to a post-sun happy hour.

The colors in the Kimono Maxi Dress Coverup ($80, eloquii.com) scream summer in the bets way possible. Need to wear this with a tan ASAP:

And of course, I'm a strong believer that everybody needs something simple like the Embroidered Kaftan Coverup ($80, eloquii.com) for pool szn:

If you're feeling tempted to treat yourself to a few new summertime staples, definitely hit up the Eloquii site ASAP, and tell your friends, too — there are more than enough cute suits to go around.