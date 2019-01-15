In the past few years, a constantly increasing portion of my closet has become devoted to Target apparel brands without my even realizing it. This is because I practically always end up buying some cute clothes by A New Day or Who What Wear Collection when I stop in to buy toilet paper, napkins, or some other unexciting necessity. I can never resist, and now that Target's New Kona Sol Swimwear Line is here, I have one more reason to be tempted. This stylish, size-inclusive line is about to step up my bathing suit game in a big way, and summer 2019 can officially not come soon enough.

Kona Sol isn't the only swimsuit brand sold in Target, but they are the only line with a size range from XS-26W. Yup, you read that right. Kona Sol is a real one, and I'm here to sing its praises, because that kind of inclusivity can sometimes feel too good to be true, and yet here it is for all of us to enjoy. The suits will be available both in stores and online, and will be priced between $18 and $45 apiece.

According to the campaign video, the brand is all about inclusivity:

To be clear, all swimsuits will come in sizes XS-XXL, and certain styles will also be available in sizes 14W-26W. If you're shopping online and checking out the models sporting the suits, you'll also notice the lack of photoshopping in the images, which is another huge win for Target. Seriously, Target, I love you. Let's get married. I'm thinking a beach wedding, and we can just wear Kona Sol swimsuits? Perfection.

Courtesy of Target

Believe me when I say this brand has it all, from coverups and swim shorts and skirts to bikinis, tankinis, and one-pieces. We're swimming in options, if you catch my drift. Some of my favorite at first glance are the very on-trend animal print Lace Up Back One Piece Swimsuit ($35, target.com) and the classy, chic Plus Size Bow-Tie One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit ($40, target.com). What can I say, I love a good one-piece!

The line has so much more to offer, though. I especially love the inexpensive cover ups, since they can tend to get pretty pricey elsewhere. The Lace-Up Eyelet Cover Up Dress ($23, target.com) is a staple for any boho beach-goer, and the Tie Waist Beach Cover Up Pants ($23, target.com) seem like a great option if you want to show off a little of your suit up top.

How I'm going to feel strutting my stuff in Kona Sol this summer:

Stylish pieces, fair prices, and sizes for all? Once again, Target has really outdone themselves. Kona Sol is officially my new favorite in-house brand, and I hope Target continues to expand the size ranges of their other fab apparel lines, so I can stan them this hard, too. Until then, I'll be buying bathing suits in bulk and praying for warm weather, because this launch has officially put my mind in Vacation Mode.