We're so close to sun-filled days with zero hint of chilliness. Cherry blossoms are blooming, blue skies are more or less regularly overhead, and green shoots are starting to pop up in garden beds everywhere. What's more, Eloquii’s 2019 Bold Rush spring collection, which is full of vibrant florals and energetic prints, has just dropped, signifying that brighter days are ahead—and they're coming soon. "Inspired by the exuberance of the season, our newest collection- Bold Rush- translates this freewheeling spirit into a riot of sunbaked colors, happy signature prints, and light fabrics that spell spring 🌺," described Eloquii of the collection in an Instagram post. It's a total visual feast and I highly recommend it shopping now and giving your spring wardrobe a punchy new freshness.

Hot off the tail of Eloquii's collaborations with Jason Wu and Rihanna's makeup artist Priscilla Ono, this collection has big shoes to fill, and it does it vibrantly. From a one-shouldered floral dress featuring a singular puffed sleeve to a sleek wide-leg jumpsuit boasting an oversized bow, the lineup is comprised of total standouts that will take you from a spring wedding to a professional networking event to a night out and more.

Shop some of the best picks from the collection below and get an idea of just how good it is.

Best Fronds

Puff Sleeve Dress $120 Eloquii Buy Now

This sunshine yellow dress is killer for its frond-heavy print alone, and the puffed sleeves and V neckline only sweeten the deal.

Smooth as Silk

V-Neck Tie Front Top $56 Eloquii Buy Now

This gorgeous glossy top feels at once relaxed and fancy thanks to the combination of its comfy silhouette with a subtle print and waist knot detail. It's the perfect piece to throw on with jeans and look effortlessly cool in.

Cold Shoulder

One Shoulder Fit and Flare Dress $100 Eloquii Buy Now

Scratch whatever you were planning on wearing to that upcoming spring wedding and slot this in instead.

Wrap Star

Dramatic Puff Sleeve Wrap Top $80 Eloquii Buy Now

This top looks like a mix between an ancient Grecian toga and a wearable cloud, and I am so into it. Its billowy sleeves, its wrap silhouettes, its sweetheart neckline—it's all so good.

Life's A Beach

Solid One Piece Swimsuit $90 Eloquii Buy Now

Simple, streamlined, and red hot—this suit is total fire.

Ruffle Stap Tank $40 Eloquii

Flower Power

Draped Front Sheath Dress $60 Eloquii Buy Now

The purple color of this dress' print screams spring and looks extra fresh against a white background. Pair it with with a midi body-con silhouette featuring a subtle skirt slit and asymmetrical neckline and you've got a total knockout.

Fine Lines

Bow Back Stripe Top $50 Eloquii Buy Now

Ruffles are everywhere this spring so what better way to rock them than in oversized and in-your-face form? This yellow top features a subtle striped print, frilled sleeves, and an unexpected bow detail on the back.

21 Jumpsuit

Tie Front Wide Leg Jumpsuit $120 Eloquii Buy Now

The best thing about this jumpsuit is that it could be formal or casual, depending how you style it. Either way, it's gonna look cute AF.

Candy Coated

Opposing Stripes Wrap Dress $90 Eloquii Buy Now

This is yet another piece with a color palette that's simply perfection—the coral and lilac hues go together seamlessly and make this puffed sleeve wrap dress even more covetable.