OK, I know what you're thinking. Who in the world could ever hate a holiday as fabulous as Thanksgiving? To each their own, but either way, there's no such thing as perfect. That being said, I'm about to reveal what you hate most about Thanksgiving, according to your zodiac sign. Who knows, you might get some interesting clarity in the process. OK, I'm exaggerating, but I will say, just because it's considered a "national holiday," doesn't mean you're forced to get out and celebrate the occasion. Mind you, there's nothing I love more than Thanksgiving, but everyone's different, and come to think of it, why should anyone wait an entire year to give thanks?

Truth is, I could never judge someone for loathing turkey day, or any holiday for that matter. However, I have to admit, it's sort of hilarious to see people's pet peeves, first hand. I mean, can you imagine the drama that goes down on a holiday like Thanksgiving? I don't care how festive and adorable this holiday is portrayed to be; things can definitely get wild. Whether you're in the kitchen cooking up a storm, or making sure your living room looks like Disney On Ice before your judgmental AF relatives arrive, one thing's for sure: You're stressing the f*ck out. You're not alone, trust me.

Nevertheless, here's what you hate most about Thanksgiving, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: The Food Takes Too Damn Long

This isn't your first rodeo, Aries. In fact, this sh*t happens to you every single year. I know, why be on time? Well, at least you always get the best parking. Eat a snack before you leave the house and get it together.

Taurus: The Food Is Never Up To Par

I feel your pain, Taurus. You're extremely particular with your meals, but then again, you're a child of lavish Venus herself. Don't bottle up your emotions, and tell your great aunt to step up her candied yam game.

Gemini: You Hate The Commitment

Oh, Gemini. It's not that you hate celebrating Thanksgiving per se, you just can't stand the thought of having to be on time, let alone the idea of committing to one particular gathering. You much rather variety.

Cancer: The Guests Never Leave

No one is saying you hate Thanksgiving, on the contrary. Your biggest issue is not being able to snuggle under your fluffy covers after dinner, because you're too busy entertaining your guests, until they decide to leave.

Leo: The Turkey Steals The Spotlight

Breathe, it's not the end of the world. Your birthday will come around sooner or later, and worst case scenario, you can always call one of your BFFs to keep you company.

Virgo: Nothing Is Ever On Schedule

Granted, no one knows how to take care of business like you can, Virgo. This is exactly why you should host Thanksgiving dinner at your place next year, agenda and all.

Libra: You Hate Talking About Yourself

Long time, no see, Libra! Come on, I know you're a master socializer, questioning everyone around you and all, but what about catching up with your relatives? It's your turn to tell them everything that's gone wrong in the past year.

Scorpio: You Hate People

Uh oh. It's time for some face-to-face interaction, your favorite, or not. Relax, Scorpio. Getting together with your loved ones once a year isn't going to kill you. Besides, you love a little gossip, don't you? Time to get your spy on.

Sagittarius: It's Boring AF

It's not that you hate getting together with your family every year, you just can't stand the whole routine of it all. You much rather spend the holidays backpacking through Europe. Maybe next year, Sag.

Capricorn: It's All Too Rambunctious

This holiday overwhelms you, Capricorn. Everything from the people, to the smell of 20 different foods, not to mention the dress code. The entire thing feels like a waste of time.

Aquarius: You Hate Having To Be Nice

Sometimes you're feeling Thanksgiving, and other times you're not into it at all. You loathe the thought of being nice to your relatives, just because you have to. Not going to happen.

Pisces: You Have To Pace Yourself

There's a time and a place for everything, and your family members don't need to see you belligerent. Save it for your friendsgiving, Pisces. You won't regret it.