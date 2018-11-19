Ah, Thanksgiving. It's charming, festive, and a real treat, especially for fellow foodies like myself. Although, the mouthwatering menu is nothing compared to the sweet tradition of spending time with family, right? This is why I'm going to share what you love most about Thanksgiving, according to your zodiac sign. I know what you're thinking, what's not to love? I couldn't agree more, but everyone's different. In fact, it's moments like this when the astrological elements (fire, earth, air, and water) come into play. For instance, fire is enthusiastic and extroverted, while water is highly receptive and introverted. Earth is grounded and practical, while air is curious and intellectual. See what I mean?

Put it this way: you can spot a fire sign (Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius) a mile away. These three zodiac signs love nothing more than an action-packed evening, surrounded by friends and family. For example, leave it to Aries to play devil's advocate at the dinner table, and start a heated Thanksgiving debate. Granted, Leo hates being wrong, but they'll be too busy taking selfies and playing pranks at the kids table. Sagittarius, on the other hand, is no where to be found, but this is only because they decided to make a few last-minute pitstops on the way to dinner. Some things never change.

Nevertheless, here's what your zodiac sign love most about Thanksgiving:

Aries: Bickering With Family Members

You can't deny the facts, Aries. You are a bully indeed, but that doesn't mean you won't do anything for the ones you love, right? Besides, who better to bicker with, than your own family? It's on.

Taurus: Indulging In The Holiday Hors d'Oeuvres

Your main thrill in life is a good meal, Taurus. In fact, you know that I know, you look forward to Thanksgiving every year, and for this very reason. Foodie is an understatement.

Gemini: Pulling Chairs From Underneath Your Relatives

The trickster of the zodiac has arrived. Although, perhaps you should take it down a notch this year, Gemini. Your pranks are no joke, and your family members aren't getting any younger, if you know what I mean.

Cancer: Spending Quality Time With Family

You are the epitome of family, Cancer dearest. You genuinely enjoy spending quality time with your loved ones, and Thanksgiving is the perfect combination of delicious comfort food, and family traditions.

Leo: The Holiday Photoshoots

Instagram stories, anyone? The holidays are all you, Leo. Everything from the family living room glam, to the epic selfies, has your name written all over it. The party starts when you arrive.

Virgo: The Holiday Logistics

You love getting things organized and prepared, especially when it's for a special occasion. So much so, you don't mind giving the host a hand on the post-Thanksgiving dishes. What would we do without you, Virgo?

Libra: Getting Your Glam On

OK, I know how much you love your family, but you have to admit, nothing beats getting dolled up for the special occasion. In fact, chances are, you already have several Thanksgiving looks in mind.

Scorpio: Getting Buzzed With Your Relatives

A little Thanksgiving buzz? You already know what time it is, Scorpio. Besides, who else is going to play bartender this year? Your holiday cocktails get better every year.

Sagittarius: The Dinner Party Hopping

What's on your Thanksgiving party itinerary this year, Sagittarius? Whatever you do, make sure you let your family members know you'll be late to dinner, in advance. Besides, don't you have a flight to catch?

Capricorn: The Tradition Of It All

Granted, things can change ever year, but there's nothing you enjoy more than an annual tradition, with your friends and relatives. Rain or shine, you wouldn't miss this for the world, Capricorn. That is unless you had to work over time, of course.

Aquarius: Your Out-Of-The-Box Thanksgiving Surprises

There's nothing you love more than shocking the people around you, and whether it be an out-of-the-box Thanksgiving recipe, or a stellar new outfit, chances are, you already have something up your sleeve.

Pisces: Spending Time With Your Grandparents

You're an ocean of emotions, Pisces. Although, nothing beats the amount of love, compassion, and gratitude you have for your grandparents, and elders in general. All I can say is, we need more people like you in the world.