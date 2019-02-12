Ask any young woman what it feels like to suspect you may be unexpectedly pregnant, and she’s bound to tell you that it can be a tad anxiety-inducing. Unless you’ve been actively trying to have a baby, the suspicion can trigger some serious questions about how you’re going to deal with this news. But not so fast: After all, you don’t know for sure yet that you’re pregnant. Wondering what to do if you think you're pregnant? According to three board-certified OBGYNs, there are a number of steps you should take (spoiler alert: none of them involve worrying).

As for what you shouldn’t do if you think you’re pregnant — don’t panic. Remember: you might not be pregnant, and even if you are, you have many options for how to proceed. On the other hand, there are some important steps you should consider taking. Like maybe call your BFF — you know, so she can talk you down. Take a few deep breaths. Do some mental math on where you are in your cycle. And then, of course, there are other steps you can take to confirm the pregnancy.

So, whether you missed a period or you just have this inexplicable sneaking feeling that you’re pregnant, here are some key steps to take for the sake of your health — and your sanity.

Call your gynecologist or doctor. Victor Torres/Stocksy If a pregnancy test indicates that you are pregnant, or if you still haven’t gotten your period but an at-home test says you aren’t pregnant, Dr. Minkin recommends making an appointment with your OBGYN or primary care doctor. And Dr. Janelle Luk, co-founder and medical director of Generation Next Fertility in New York City. advises making sure your health insurance coverage is in place, and finding an OBGYN who accepts your insurance. If you don't have health insurance, there are a number of steps you can take in order to ensure you still have access to healthcare. If you're under 26 years old, you may qualify for coverage under your parent’s insurance. Additionally, if you qualify as a low-income person, you may be able to enroll for Medicaid. Enrollment for Medicaid is open year round, and maternity insurance coverage can be retroactive, which means it may cover any prenatal care you received before applying. Alternatively, you may look into Community Health Centers, which offer affordable primary and prenatal care to people who are uninsured with fees that are based on your income. And many Planned Parenthood locations provide affordable prenatal services and base their charges on a sliding-scale fee structure for self-pay patients. A medical professional can administer another test to confirm the pregnancy. "Pregnancy tests performed at doctors' offices test HCG levels in blood and give a more accurate answer to whether you are pregnant," explains Dr. Luk. It's worth noting that a blood test can also detect a pregnancy earlier on. If you are indeed pregnant, the doctor can then discuss next steps with you.

Adjust your habits. Jodie Johnson/Stocksy You haven’t quite confirmed that you’re pregnant, so a few cocktails are totally cool, right? Think again. Dr. Pari, Dr. Minkin, and Dr. Luk all agree that it’s a good idea to stop drinking, smoking, and taking any other drugs merely as a precautionary measure if you believe you may be pregnant. Due to a mixed body of research on the subject of how much alcohol consumption on the part of the pregnant mother is problematic for the baby’s development, Dr. Howard LeWine of Harvard Health Publishing advises that women simply avoid alcohol even if they might be pregnant. “Excellent health habits are key,” adds Dr. Minkin. It's worth noting that certain prescription medications can be considered risky if you're pregnant. According to UTSouthwestern Medical Center, acne medications that contain retinoic acid and tetracycline have been directly linked to a greater risk of birth defects. And if you're on another prescription medication and unsure about how it might affect a potential pregnancy, you might want to discuss it with your doctor.