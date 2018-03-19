As a straight woman, I've always been confused about how so many straight men and straight women have managed to fall in love and have lasting relationships throughout history. I mean, for the most part, the two groups could literally not be any more different from each other if they tried! The fact that two groups of people so incredibly different manage to find everlasting love could only logically be explained by the theory that the sex must be mind-blowingly wonderful. But a new study that looked into what makes women orgasm more found that — shocker — that's not necessarily true.

According to AskMen, the researchers in this study gave 2,300 women between the ages of 18 and 65 surveys asking them about the intimate details of their sex lives. So, what did they find from their research on all of these women from across the globe? Well, it turns out that woman-on-woman sex is more — hmm, how do I put this gently? —fruitful than man-on-woman sex. In fact, women who slept with other women were a whopping 32 percent more likely to orgasm than women who slept with men. I mean, are any of us shocked? I can tell you I, for one, definitely am not.

You see, this isn't the first time science has highlighted the pleasure discrepancy found between lesbian and straight sex. In fact, a 2017 study of 52,000 adults conducted by Chapman University, Indiana University, and the Kinsey Institute found lesbians were reaching orgasm 21 percent more than straight women. While straight women were reaching orgasm 65 percent of the time, lesbians were orgasming a whopping 86 percent of the time.

What I actually did find a little surprising from this more recent study is that, despite their lower orgasm rate, straight couples are having sex more often than same-sex couples. In fact, the study found that straight couples are, on average, getting it on a whopping 16 times per month! That's four times a week! While same-sex couples weren't sleeping together quite as often, their orgasm rate was way higher.

If you're a numbers person, let me put it to you this way: Same-sex couples are having sex less than 16 times per month, but some women in lesbian relationships reported climaxing 55 times a month. That HUMONGOUS number is compared to straight women who responded that they climax only seven times a month. That means, for the average straight woman who's having sex 16 times a month, she's only climaxing slightly less than half of those 16 times.

So why is woman-on-woman sex so much more satisfying than man-on-woman sex? Well, for starters, Dr. Kristen Jozkowski, from the University of Arkansas, theorized to The Sun that it could be because same-sex female couples maintain more variety in the bedroom. “Sex that includes more varied sexual behavior results in women experiencing more orgasms," she explained.

Rebecca Dakin, author of 101 Sex Tips, believes men are not putting as much effort into foreplay as they should be. “Men get over-excited and go for penetration far too soon," she told The Sun. "A woman needs at least 45 minutes of foreplay before intercourse.”

So if any dudes out there want to up their game and start giving their lady woman-on-woman-level orgasms, you can start by spicing things up in the bedroom and putting more effort into foreplay. I'd say you heard it here first but... I really hope that's not the case.

