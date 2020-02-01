When fans are deep in the middle of a season of The Bachelor, it's easy to believe nothing exists besides the world inside the walls of the Bachelor Mansion. But the truth is, the contestants have full lives both before and after The Bachelor, including careers. Since Hannah Ann Sluss has been getting more and more attention throughout Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor, fans are getting curious about her life in the outside world. So, what is Hannah Ann's real job? Based on her time on The Bachelor, her career makes a whole lot of sense.

Hannah Ann has made her presence known on the show in a big way. During the first night at the Mansion, Hannah Ann "borrowed" Peter a whopping three times, and it was both enough to annoy most of the other women and also enough to win her the first impression rose. But it was in the second episode of the season Hannah Ann really stole the champagne... I mean, the show. She went on a group date that had the women competing to be the best model in a Revolve fashion show, and Peter couldn't take his eyes off her. After a fierce walk-off with Victoria Paul, Hannah Ann won, which makes perfect sense... since she's a professional model.

That's right, Hannah Ann works as a model signed with Wilhelmina Models, a well-known agency. Her Instagram is filled with gorgeous modeling shots that showcase her career highlights, including ad campaigns for big brands and music videos like the one for Chris Lane's "I Don't Know About You." She even was the face of Sonic restaurants back in 2017. It's obvious Hannah Ann has a lot of experience in the modeling realm, so it's perfectly clear why she won the fashion show date.

In fact, a lot of fans are wondering if it's really fair for a professional model to compete in a challenge like that, since her skills may have given her an unfair advantage.

Hannah Ann talked about her modeling career during her intro on The Bachelor. She said, "I started to model when I was 16 years old. I grew up in such a small town; modeling really gave me opportunity to travel and to be around different people. Ultimately, I’m just a normal girl.”

Since Hannah Ann's fanbase is only growing thanks to her time on The Bachelor, it's likely she'll continue having a career in the public eye even after the show is over.

Season 24 of The Bachelor continues on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.