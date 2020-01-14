These Tweets About Hannah Ann's Wedding Dress On 'The Bachelor' Are... A Lot

While many of Pilot Pete's contestants have dreamed about approaching him in a wedding dress after earning his final Bachelor rose, Hannah Ann already made it happen IRL. In addition to living up to her self-proclaimed bold personality, this group-date fashion choice made for a buzz-worthy moment. Bachelor Nation exploded on Twitter and tweets about Hannah Ann in a wedding dress on The Bachelor sum up the fandom's feelings pretty well.

Hannah Ann may have initially come off as a demure, sweet model in her intro package. However, after her bold moves took Peter away from other contestants several times throughout the first night in the mansion, some fans became weary and started comparing her to Luke P. from Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season. Controversy aside, she won the coveted first impression rose, and made it clear she doesn't have any plans to tame her personality in the future.

On a group date with Hannah Ann, Alexa, Lexi, Kelsey, Mykenna, Deandra, Natasha, and Victoria F., the ladies took part in a fashion show for Revolve. The contestants were asked to present both day and night looks on the runway to impress both Peter and supermodel Janice Dickinson, who was there to judge the catwalk.

As it turns out, Hannah Ann must want a daytime wedding, because she glided down the runway in a full-on bridal dress for her first look and shocked the contestants, Peter, and fans in the process. Of course, Twitter had a lot to say about Hannah Ann's wardrobe choice:

In a similar act of extreme courageousness, Victoria F. sauntered down the runway in a sexy lingerie number for her evening runway look. Hannah Ann watched from backstage as Victoria pulled Peter on stage for a steamy kiss. Again proving that boldness is a likely way to Peter's heart, Victoria F. and Hannah Ann were picked as the final two contestants for the group date.

To determine who would win the group date, Victoria F. and Hannah Ann donned matching black sparkly dresses, and posed down the fashion show aisle side by side. In the end, Hannah Ann took first place, proving her wedding dress idea must've made a good impression on Peter.