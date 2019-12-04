It has been over a year since You debuted on Lifetime, although most fans of the show probably did not discover the stalker drama until Netflix acquired it at the very end of 2018. Either way, the wait for Season 2 has been a long one, but at long last, the new season will land on Netflix on Dec. 26. But before you dive into the new episode, you really need a refresher on what happened in Netflix's You Season 1. A ton of stuff went down, so you probably forgot something important in the yearlong wait for Season 2. But don't worry — you don't have to rewatch the whole first season before starting Season 2. This refresher will have you ready to stream the new season in no time.

Who's dead and who's still alive?

For a show full of murder, this is obviously the most important question when remembering what happened in Season 1. Joe Goldberg killed four important characters throughout the course of Season 1: Benji, Peach, Ron, and Beck.

Joe first killed Beck's philandering boyfriend Benji by abducting him and exposing him to peanut oil (an allergy for him), after deeming him unworthy of Beck's love. He managed to cover up Benji's murder, and had similar luck when he killed Beck's best friend Peach. After Peach had become suspicious of Joe, he followed her out to her country home and shot her, then wrote a fake suicide note to cover it up. In the finale, Joe killed his neighbor Paco's abusive father figure Ron to protect his young friend, and then ended up killing Beck once she discovered the truth about all of his stalking and murdering.

Netflix

Could Joe get caught?

While Joe has been pretty masterful at covering up his crimes, there are a few obstacles that threaten exposing the truth. Most daunting is the jar of his urine that he left at Peach's house. Before Joe killed Peach, he was forced to pee in a jar so as not to get caught stalking her, but he forgot to take the jar with him when he left the house. With Peach's family having opened an investigation into her death, that jar of urine is going to be a huge issue for Joe, as it clearly implicates him.

Then there is also the case of Dr. Nicky, the therapist that Beck had a fling with. While in Joe's captivity, Beck had written a way for Joe to frame Nicky for all his past crimes, and after killing Beck, Joe used Beck's writings to do just that. The end of Season 1 showed Nicky being arrested, but it seems clear that he would have figured out the truth about Joe after having all his crimes pinned on him.

Netflix

Who is Candace?

The big cliffhanger at the end of Season 1 was the reveal that Joe's ex Candace was still alive, and that she had come to New York to talk to him about something. This was a major twist, considering Joe's flashbacks and hallucinations of Candace throughout the season implied that he had killed her. In Caroline Kepnes' 2014 novel You, on which the show is based, Joe actually did kill Candace before meeting Beck, so her appearance in the finale marks a major shift in what to expect moving forward.

How will Season 2 be different?

Don't expect the new season of You to look anything like Season 1. In fact, the entire setting and cast is changing, with the exception of Joe Goldberg still being at the center of everything. Season 2 will jump coasts as Joe moves from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, and the new object of his affection will be a chef aptly named Love Quinn, played by the Haunting of Hill House star Victoria Pedretti. The rest of the cast is filled out by tons of new characters Joe will meet in L.A., along with Candace becoming a main character.

But among all these new faces, there will be another important familiar face haunting Joe's new life. John Stamos is confirmed to reprise his role of Dr. Nicky in Season 2, so Joe has not escaped his past just yet.

Now that you are fully refreshed on what went down in You Season 1, you're totally ready to dive right into Season 2 when it premieres on Netflix on Dec. 26.