Your basic sex-ed class may have covered the technical names of body parts, but when it came to the juicy questions, like: What does masturbating feel like? Well, you probably never got to that chapter. Getting it on with your bad self can be a great way to learn about your body and what makes you feel sexy. Though getting frisky with a boo may be a hot way to explore yourself, sometimes the most satisfying sex is a one-player game.

From using your hands to incorporating toys or dildos, there is no shortage of ways to get it on with yourself. Although many people masturbate to climax, it can be super pleasurable to touch yourself without orgasming too. Of course, if you've never gotten down and dirty with yourself or you're wondering how it feels for others, it's natural to consider what other people's masturbating feels like. Talking about sex and sexuality in a safe and consensual way can be a great method to de-stigmatize doing the dirty while educating others on the healthiest ways to keep up the heat.

Elite Daily asked eight women to describe what masturbating feels like, and what they said really covers it all.

1. The Ultimate Freedom Being able to experience yourself on your own terms and in your own time is the ultimate freedom. I love exploring the different places on my body and seeing how different sensations feel. I can be fast or slow and I don't need to worry about how it looks for anyone else. — Rachel, 25

2. A Release I masturbate when I’m bored or horny. It's such a good release of whatever I'm feeling and a way to remind myself that I'm alive and capable of feeling so many feelings. — Sara, 29

3. Like A Race Car That Needs To Go It's like I'm hungry and need food or like I'm a race car that needs to hit the gas and go. It feels like I'm so close and I'm going to get there and enjoy the ride. — Zoe, 20

4. Just Really Good It just feels really good, it's hard to describe. I tried to talk about it when I was a teen and all my friends were like, 'Ew, we don't do that.' So I stopped talking about it and even today I think it's hard for me to really articulate. — Heather, 25

5. It Reduces My Stress Honestly, it reduces my stress and helps me sleep better. If I've had a long day or have a lot on my mind, doing it before bed really helps me unwind and kind of relax before trying to get some sleep. — Steph, 24

6. It Makes Me Feel Sexy Masturbating has helped me get in touch with my own sexy side. It makes me feel sexy and good about myself and has really helped my self-esteem. Knowing what turns me on and what gets me off has helped me understand what I think is sexy and that's been really cool. — Becca, 28

7. It Helps My PMS I get super horny on my period and masturbating while menstruating really helps my cramps and general mood. — Kenna, 24