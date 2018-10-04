If it's all a fantasy, then the best thing to do is to let go, right? Well, here’s where things get a little more complicated. In some cases, Winter thinks it's completely fine to let that torch stay lit, saying, “If it puts a smile on your face, then keep the indulgent memory.” Really, the only time this is a cause for concern is when it’s negatively impacting your current and future relationships. In that case, she recommends you “Make peace with the fact that this is a fantasy. The longing for a reality that never occurred is all in your head.” She adds, “If this line of thinking stops you from enjoying the love that you have right now, analyze its basis. There's no way to know you would've had a happy outcome with this person. Deconstructing this fantasy is your key to mental and emotional freedom.”

I know what you’re thinking: But what if they really were “the one,” but maybe the timing wasn't right and you could actually have a future? If that's the case, Dr. Brown’s advice is to speak your truth. “If you still want them in your life, you should absolutely let them know," he says. "Even if it doesn’t work out, you don’t want to be on your deathbed, looking back on your life, and regretting that you didn’t at least try to go for it. I’ve seen people live and die with that regret. You don’t really have anything to lose by letting them know.” However, if they don't reciprocate, then it's time to follow Winter’s advice and release those feelings.

I guess the true takeaway here is that all those love songs were right — “the one that got away" is real, and it’s OK to harbor that crush so long as it doesn’t stop you from seeking out future love.

