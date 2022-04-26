If you were wondering, Katy Perry does not listen to ex John Mayer’s music — at least, not by choice. During an April 25 episode of American Idol, contestant Noah Thompson sang “Heartbreak Warfare” by John Mayer, and things got awkward fast. ICYMI, following Thompson’s performance, he was tasked with guessing which judge assigned him the song. His pick? Perry. Apparently, Thompson is not a pop-culture person and had no clue about the exes’ history. Even if he didn’t mean to make things uncomfortable, Perry’s reaction to American Idol featuring Mayer’s song made it clear that she felt the awkwardness.

“Noah, I feel you should maybe Wikipedia me,” Perry told the contestant before explaining that she didn’t choose Mayer’s song for him. She actually wanted him to sing John Denver’s “Take Me Home.” Fellow judge Luke Bryan clarified that he selected Mayer’s song, but his confession still didn’t diffuse all the tension.

“It’s all a great song—I can’t talk anymore,” Perry said before diving under the desk, per Yahoo!. “These guys are against me,” she added, accusing Bryan and Lionel Richie of putting her in the uncomfy situation on purpose. (Apparently, she wasn’t too far off the mark. Bryan admitted he liked to see her “navigate the waters” of live TV.)

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After the awkward moment, Perry joked, “Who’s going to pay for my extra hour of therapy?” Here’s hoping American Idol producers foot the bill.

Though Perry and Mayer broke up in 2016, their relationship was pretty serious. In 2017, she even ranked him as her best lover over Diplo and Orlando Bloom. That same year, Mayer admitted that his song “Still Feel Like Your Man” was about Perry. (A moment of silence for the awkward moment that could have been if Thomspon sang that song on American Idol.)

Though the song choice was definitely an uncomfortable one, Perry was able to take the moment in stride — even if she decided to fake-faint to the floor.