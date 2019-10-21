What is it with October and K-Pop comebacks? Seriously. So many groups have released new music this month, and while I love being surprised with new music, I don't think my heart can take so many releases at once. It's making me too happy and now Tomorrow X Together is the latest artist to make a comeback. On Oct. 21, TXT released their new album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC, and as expected, the whole album is magical. You won't be able to get enough of this album because each song is fire, including "Roller Coaster." What do TXT's "Roller Coaster" lyrics mean in English? You don't have to look for translations on Google, because MOA has already translated it like light speed.

I know an Oct. 21 comeback may seems strange since artists usually release new music on Fridays, hence #NewMusicFriday, but TXT isn't one to follow the crowd (TXT's "New Rules" lyrics are literally about being outsiders), so releasing new music on a Monday is what they thought was best for them. Besides, what better way to begin your week then with some new music from TXT? I know what I'll be listening to on my commute for sure.

Along with TXT's new album The Dream Chapter: MAGIC, the guys also released a music video for their lead single, "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)." You can watch the music video below.

The song is a bop, but I'm not here to talk about "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)." I'm here to talk about TXT's The Dream Chapter: MAGIC track "Roller Coaster." It's track No. 3 on the album and immediately follows their lead single. The song is so good and knowing the lyrics will only make you love the song even more. If you're wondering what "Roller Coaster" is all about, well, it's literally about riding a roller coaster. The lyrics describe the thrilling feeling ascending on a wild ride, and then feeling the adrenaline kick in as you come down. (I'm sure MOA is thinking about possible metaphors for this song on Twitter right now.)

According to a fan translation by @TranslatingTXT on Twitter, "Roller Coaster" translates to the following English lyrics:

So itchy, so itchy

I'm blank, I've lost my mind

I can't open my eyes

Even though it was the first time

I was scared but I lied

The drrr sound is echoing in my head

It's already so high but it keeps on going higher

My body is leaned back and I can only see the sky

I see a cliff through these clouds

I clench my fists, my lips are dry

I am falling

Hold my hand and open your eyes

My heart is floating around my body, it itches

Hold my hand, we gon fall right now

The birds inside my head are singing it

itches

It itches, through my back and spine

To the top of my head

I can finally hear your laugh

Same we are

The cold wind and the light blue sensation

The ecstatic fall, the eternal moment

I'm not afraid, don't let go of my head

It's time we fall

Hold my hand and open your eyes

My heart is floating around my body, it itches

Hold my hand, we gon fall right now

The birds inside my head are singing it

itches

Don't hesitate, don't be afraid either

You push me to the empty air past the cliff

For some reason I don't hate it at all

I keep on bursting into laughter

Hold my hand and open your eyes

My heart is floating around my body, it itches

Hold my hand, we gon fall right now

The birds inside my head are singing it

Hold my hand and open your eyes

My heart is floating around my body, it itches

Hold my hand, we gon fall right now

The birds inside my head are singing it

itches

So itchy, itchy

So itchy, itchy

My heart is floating around my body

The song is so catchy and I haven't been able to get it out of my head since its release on Oct. 21. If you haven't listened to "Roller Coaster" yet, you can listen to it below.