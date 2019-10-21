Tomorrow X Together — also known as TXT — couldn't have planned their comeback at a better time. Just a week before Halloween, the five-member group released their new album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC, on Oct. 21 and the title says everything you need to know about the band's new era. Besides showing off illusions in their concept trailer, TXT also released eight brand-new songs that all center around the theme of magic and dreams. Every song has a cool title, including "New Rules," which is track No. 1 on The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. I'm sure you've already heard it and are wondering, what do TXT's "New Rules" lyrics mean in English? The song is super powerful.

As I said, "New Rules" is the first song on The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. The other seven songs are "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)," "Roller Coaster," "Poppin' Star," "Can’t We Just Leave The Monster Alive?," "Magic Island," "20cm," and "Angel Or Devil." I did say the songs had cool titles, remember?

Ever since Big Hit Entertainment revealed The Dream Chapter: MAGIC tracklist on Thursday, Oct. 10, fans have been so curious about what each of the songs could mean.

Well, "New Rules" is officially out now and I'm happy to say that it's like no song fans have ever heard before. Since the song is track No. 1, I'm not going to lie. The song caught me off guard, but in a good way.

According to a fan translation by @TXTranslations on Twitter, "New Rules" translates to the following lyrics in English:

I think I'm feeling alright

Or was it not that, hey

Repeating maths time

My life that's trapped within boundaries

If it's left root, right foot then

Right foot, left foot is comfortable

Even I don't know why I'm like this

Everything of this world is forbidden fruit (yum, yum)

For no reason, I want to go more to the locked rooftop

A set text message tone

I'm sick of it, I'm sick of it

(Why) on Facebook and Instagram

(Why) Why are there so many teachers

Everyone get out, get out of the way

Even though it's clear that I'll be punished

I want something more thrilling, bring it to me

If they tell me not to go over, I want it

If they tell me not to do it, I do it

Stupid but I

Want to be punk

Let me go let me go

Let me go go go

Let me go let me go

Let me go go go

I want to be punk

Where we go where we go

Where we go don't know

Let me go let me go

Let me go go go

The escalator becomes a slide and

If they tell me not to lean on it, I'll lean

Trouble trouble let me go

Trouble trouble let me go

I break my transparent shackles

And make new rules

Trouble trouble let me go

I'm trouble maker let me go

The common sense that you like

That's anyone's common sense

Did you get it approved

What, from the MBAs and professors?

The common sense I've made

Do it what I like it

I take the handles

I'm trouble maker

Even though it's clear that I'll be punished

I want something more thrilling, bring it to me

If they tell me not to go over it, I want it

If they tell me not to do it, I do it

Stupid but I

Want to be punk

Let me go let me go

Let me go go go

Let me go let me go

Let me go go go

I want to be punk

Where we go where we go

Where we go don't know

Let me go let me go

Let me go go go

The escalator becomes a slide and

If they tell me not to lean on it, I'll lean

Trouble trouble let me go

Trouble trouble let me go

I break my transparent shackles

And make new rules

Trouble trouble let me go

I'm trouble maker let me go

I think I'm feeling alright

Or was it not that

Repeating maths time

My life that's trapped within boundaries

If it's left root, right foot then

Right foot, left foot is comfortable

Even I don't know why I'm like this

Everything of this world is forbidden fruit

Honestly, this song is a mood and I highly recommend you add "New Rules" to all your future party playlists.