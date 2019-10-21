What Do TXT's "New Rules" Lyrics Mean In English? They're Super Inspiring
Tomorrow X Together — also known as TXT — couldn't have planned their comeback at a better time. Just a week before Halloween, the five-member group released their new album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC, on Oct. 21 and the title says everything you need to know about the band's new era. Besides showing off illusions in their concept trailer, TXT also released eight brand-new songs that all center around the theme of magic and dreams. Every song has a cool title, including "New Rules," which is track No. 1 on The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. I'm sure you've already heard it and are wondering, what do TXT's "New Rules" lyrics mean in English? The song is super powerful.
As I said, "New Rules" is the first song on The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. The other seven songs are "9 And Three Quarters (Run Away)," "Roller Coaster," "Poppin' Star," "Can’t We Just Leave The Monster Alive?," "Magic Island," "20cm," and "Angel Or Devil." I did say the songs had cool titles, remember?
Ever since Big Hit Entertainment revealed The Dream Chapter: MAGIC tracklist on Thursday, Oct. 10, fans have been so curious about what each of the songs could mean.
Well, "New Rules" is officially out now and I'm happy to say that it's like no song fans have ever heard before. Since the song is track No. 1, I'm not going to lie. The song caught me off guard, but in a good way.
According to a fan translation by @TXTranslations on Twitter, "New Rules" translates to the following lyrics in English:
I think I'm feeling alright
Or was it not that, hey
Repeating maths time
My life that's trapped within boundaries
If it's left root, right foot then
Right foot, left foot is comfortable
Even I don't know why I'm like this
Everything of this world is forbidden fruit (yum, yum)
For no reason, I want to go more to the locked rooftop
A set text message tone
I'm sick of it, I'm sick of it
(Why) on Facebook and Instagram
(Why) Why are there so many teachers
Everyone get out, get out of the way
Even though it's clear that I'll be punished
I want something more thrilling, bring it to me
If they tell me not to go over, I want it
If they tell me not to do it, I do it
Stupid but I
Want to be punk
Let me go let me go
Let me go go go
Let me go let me go
Let me go go go
I want to be punk
Where we go where we go
Where we go don't know
Let me go let me go
Let me go go go
The escalator becomes a slide and
If they tell me not to lean on it, I'll lean
Trouble trouble let me go
Trouble trouble let me go
I break my transparent shackles
And make new rules
Trouble trouble let me go
I'm trouble maker let me go
The common sense that you like
That's anyone's common sense
Did you get it approved
What, from the MBAs and professors?
The common sense I've made
Do it what I like it
I take the handles
I'm trouble maker
Even though it's clear that I'll be punished
I want something more thrilling, bring it to me
If they tell me not to go over it, I want it
If they tell me not to do it, I do it
Stupid but I
Want to be punk
Let me go let me go
Let me go go go
Let me go let me go
Let me go go go
I want to be punk
Where we go where we go
Where we go don't know
Let me go let me go
Let me go go go
The escalator becomes a slide and
If they tell me not to lean on it, I'll lean
Trouble trouble let me go
Trouble trouble let me go
I break my transparent shackles
And make new rules
Trouble trouble let me go
I'm trouble maker let me go
I think I'm feeling alright
Or was it not that
Repeating maths time
My life that's trapped within boundaries
If it's left root, right foot then
Right foot, left foot is comfortable
Even I don't know why I'm like this
Everything of this world is forbidden fruit
Honestly, this song is a mood and I highly recommend you add "New Rules" to all your future party playlists.