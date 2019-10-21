If you're looking for some new songs to add to your playlist, look no further because K-Pop group Tomorrow X Together has just released their new album, The Dream Chapter: MAGIC. TXT's new album continues the story they began with their debut EP The Dream Chapter: STAR, which they dropped back on March 4. Although the guys just debuted earlier in 2019, they've proven they're here to stay for the long run. TXT's Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are all unbelievably talented and their new music reflects that. One stand-out track on the guys' new album is "Poppin' Star." What do TXT's "Poppin' Star" lyrics mean in English? Like all TXT songs, "Poppin' Star" has a really deep meaning, and you should definitely become familiar with the lyrics.

TXT fans — known as "Moments of Alwaysness" or "MOA" for short — are so happy they finally have a new TXT album in their hands. Fans got their first glimpse of the group's new era when they released their Dream Chapter: MAGIC concept trailer on Oct. 2 — just a day after Big Hit Entertainment announced that TXT would be making a comeback on Oct. 21.

The concept trailer absolutely wowed fans, as it contained illusions making it seem like TXT was flying. To sum up the trailer in one word, it felt like magic.

ibighit on YouTube

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 10, Big Hit revealed The Dream Chapter: MAGIC tracklist, and as expected, even the song titles teased a magical new project from TXT. "9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)" may be TXT's lead single from their new album, but another song is also making its rounds within the TXT fandom and that's "Poppin' Star," which is all about having the time of your life with friends.

According to a fan translation by @TranslatingTXT on Twitter, "Poppin' Star" translates to the following English lyrics:

The electrifying static you're a popping star

The dull feeling in my head, the good feeling my love

Ah, perhaps this is the fireworks

That I can feel if I chew a mouthful of stardust

The stinging feeling that is filled inside my mouth

Something sweet is melting me down

Tingle, tingle, it's odd like an electric current

I need popping that is more, more, more strong

This is not enough, I want something stronger

Lemon, lime, orange, fully chew, yeh

I need popping that is more, more, more strong

Lemon, lime, orange, fully chew, yeh

The battery on the tip of my tongue pop explosion

If you're resting for a but slime vacation

Guys, the dizzy, dizzy roller coaster

You know that feeling 1 second before it falls

(We know that feeling)

You can sometimes be a little dangerous

Open a lock behind your mom's back

The thing we did yesterday is already boring

I need popping that is more, more, more strong

Past the desk I hi-five with the sy

Lemon, lime, orange, fully chew, yeh

I need popping that is more, more, more strong

Lemon, lime, orange, fully chew, yeh

This might be something that the country allowed

But the only one hidden amongst us

Now, it's not permitted to anyone

Pop a mouthful

Let's pump it up, pump it up, pump it up

Turn it up, turn it up, turn it up

Now, it's not permitted to anyone

Pop a mouthful

Tingle, tingle, it's odd like an electric current

I need popping that is more, more, more strong

This is not enough, I want something stronger

Lemon, lime, orange, fully chew, yeh

I need popping that is more, more, more strong

Lemon, lime, orange, fully chew, yeh

Lemon, lime, orange, fully chew, yeh

Now that you know the lyrics, you can listen to "Poppin' Star" in a whole new way.