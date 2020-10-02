BLACKPINK has done it again. Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa just dropped their latest single "Lovesick Girls" and it's everything fans could have imagined and more. While the track is catchy as it is, some BLINKS are wondering: What do BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" lyrics mean in English? We've got the answer.

BLACKPINK teased their lead single off The Album, "Lovesick Girls," days ahead of its release on Friday, Oct. 2. "‘Lovesick Girls’ TEASER POSTER," a tweet on the official BLACKPINK page read, alongside a simple black-and-pink promo for the track.

The group also shared a 25-second concept teaser video for the song on YouTube that briefly showed Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo, and Lisa running together behind a semi-truck at night while a snippet from the song played in the background. The short video had fans on the edge of their seats waiting for the song to drop, especially since it's the main track on BLACKPINK's first-ever full album.

Prior to "Lovesick Girls," BLACKPINK also released two songs from their new album: "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez. The tracks' different sounds only made BLINKs more excited to hear the full record, so when it finally arrived, fans celebrated the big release with a streaming party.

Of course, the song that stood out the most to BLINKs was "Lovesick Girls." The dramatic music video showed the members in different scenarios with their partners. Things started off well, but eventually, their relationships ended in heartbreak. Seeing the girls so emotional in the music video made fans feel the same way.

Watch BLACKPINK's "Lovesick Girls" music video below.

This is all a big deal for BLINKS, and we're breaking down what the "Lovesick Girls" lyrics mean in English. In the track, the girls sing about constantly going back to a relationship they know isn't good for them because it leaves them feeling hurt every time. "Get hurt and break down, I don't know what's making me hold on," Lisa says.

Since they have such mixed feelings about love, BLACKPINK calls themselves the "lovesick girls."

"We are the lovеsick girls/ You can't just end this love on your own/ We arе the lovesick girls/ I'm nothing without this pain," the group sings in the chorus.

Still, just because they've experienced heartbreak, that doesn't mean they've given up on finding love all together. "Everyone eventually leaves/ I've become numb to crying/ Hurt over and over again/ But we're still looking for love," the girls finish the song.

YOUTUBE

Read the full "Lovesick Girls" lyrics below.

Intro: All

(Lovesick girls)

(Lovesick girls)

Verse 1: Jennie, All

Endless night

Love trapped us in a windowless room (Love)

What can we say?

Long for love even though it hurts every time (Love)

Verse 2: Lisa

Get hurt and break down, I

Don't know what's making me hold on

If I leave anyway, I'll hate you in my pained state

We can't end it before it’s over

It's as if we've been waiting for this agony

Pre-Chorus: Jisoo & Rosé

Maybe it's all just for a moment

What are we looking for so aimlessly

But I don't care, I'll do it over and over

I just need you in my life

Chorus: All

We are the lovеsick girls

You can't just end this love on your own

We arе the lovesick girls

I'm nothing without this pain

Post-Chorus: All

But we were born to be alone

Yeah, we were born to be alone

Yeah, we were born to be alone

But why we still looking for love?

Verse 3: Lisa & Jennie

No love letters, no X and O's

No love, never, my exes know

No diamond rings, that set in stone

To the left, better left alone

Didn't wanna be a princess, I'm priceless

A prince not even on my list

Love is a drug that I quit

No doctor could help when I'm lovesick

Pre-Chorus: Rosé & Jisoo

Maybe it's all just for a moment

What are we looking for so aimlessly?

Looking at you with my anxious gaze

You're all I need, even if it hurts

Chorus: All

We are the lovesick girls

You can't just end this love on your own

We are the lovesick girls

I'm nothing without this pain

Post-Chorus: Rosé & Jennie

But we were born to be alone

Yeah, we were born to be alone

Yeah, we were born to be alone

But why we still looking for love?

Bridge: Rosé & Jisoo

Love is slippin' and fallin'

Love is killin' your darlin'

That fearless thrill returns once the pain subsides

Can't hear what you say

I'm happy with this pain

You pity me, but I pity you more for pitying me

Chorus: All

We are the lovesick girls

You can't just end this love on your own

We are the lovesick girls

I'm nothing without this pain

Interlude: Lisa

One, two

Outro: All, Rosé, Jennie

(Lovesick girls) Everyone eventually leaves

(Lovesick girls) I've become numb to crying

(Lovesick girls) Hurt over and over again

(Lovesick girls)

But we're still looking for love