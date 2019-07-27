When it comes to education, the Trump family definitely tends to follow in each other's footsteps. Members of the presidential family are well-known alumni of the University of Pennsylvania, and President Donald Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, is no different. While her family is known for their businesses and real-estate dealings, what did Tiffany Trump study in college? It was good practice for Georgetown Law.

Tiffany Trump may be currently cracking open books as a law student at Georgetown Law in Washington, D.C., but before her law studies she studied sociology with a concentration in law at The University of Pennsylvania, where she graduated in May 2016. Trump isn't the only member of the family to graduate from the prestigious university, either. Familiar faces like her father, Donald Trump; older sister, Ivanka Trump; and oldest brother, Donald Trump Jr. also graduated from The University of Pennsylvania, but focused their studies on business and economics. Despite following in her family's footsteps during her undergrad years, Trump is standing out by being the only one in her family to attend Georgetown Law School. So, that's pretty impressive.

Trump started her law student career in August 2017, which means that she's set to graduate as part of the Class of 2020. Wow, time truly does fly doesn't it?

So far, Trump hasn't shared what she plans to focus on after she graduates from Georgetown Law, but some suspect it may deal with criminal justice reform. According to an August 2018 story from The Washingtonian, she worked as a research assistant for professor Shon Hopwood, who is a Georgetown Law associate professor specializing in constitutional law and criminal law and procedure. However, when it comes to law school, students are filled with information relating to numerous fields, so Trump probably won't know what she wants to focus in until the final stretch.

Law school is definitely no joke, and can be a stressful time for many students. However, it looks like Trump isn't letting her studies impact her social life. In September 2018, Trump took a break from the books and attended New York Fashion Week with her sister-in-law Lara Trump. Plus, most students absolutely live for summer break, and judging by Trump's fabulous photos on Greek island Mikonos, she soaks up in every moment.

Trump is a bit of an enigma among the Trump family, and has been less vocal about her father's controversial politics than her siblings. Despite the drama surrounding her family, Trump still attends family and political events alongside her siblings on a regular basis. However, her appearance at the 2019 State of the Union raised a few eyebrows, when she chose to wear all white. This is quite different than her older sister Ivanka, who opted for a simple black ensemble for the night.

Trump didn't comment on why she wore white, but it mirrored a number of women of Congress who also donned all white outfits to support the 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement. So, whether Trump's outfit choice was political or not is up for question, but one does have to wonder.

Summer is quickly coming to an end, which means that Trump will be heading back to Georgetown Law to complete her final year. No matter what she ends up studying, at least she's prepared.