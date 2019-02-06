For a while, no one was sure whether the 2019 State of the Union would even occur. The looming government shutdown lasted longer than anyone could have predicted, which led to doubts that President Donald Trump would be taking center stage to discuss the future of this country. Well, to many people's surprise, the long-anticipated event did take place, but we all wondered: Is Tiffany Trump at the 2019 State of the Union? Looks like she made it.

On the day of the State of the Union, Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, appeared alongside the rest of her family to support her father during his State of the Union address. Even if Trump doesn't appear much during White House family gatherings, clearly she shows up when it matters the most. However, even though it look like she's supporting her dad, one can't ignore her choice of wardrobe. As opposed to her big sister Ivanka, Trump chose to wear all white to this year's State of the Union. Why does that matter? Well, currently, some female members of Congress are wearing all white outfits to the State of the Union in solidarity, and to support the 100th anniversary of the women's suffrage movement.

I have to say, Trump continues to surprise me.

Out of all the Trump family, youngest first daughter Tiffany Trump is definitely the enigma of the family. Unlike the rest of her family, the 25-year old Trump heiress rarely airs her political opinions on social media and usually stays away from the White House except for special occasions. Of course, Trump does have a lot on her plate at the moment, seeing as she's recently entered into her second year at Georgetown Law School. So, needless to say, her studies might be what's keeping her from regular family visits.

Even if Trump might be a bit quieter than the rest of the Trumps, she's still a millennial, and so it's not surprising that she'll take to Instagram every so often to share a peak into her life. Whether it's sharing touching birthday shout outs to her family members or posing for a fun, bubbly photo in her free time, it's always a surprise when the mysterious Trump daughter takes to social media to share a picture.

Despite her social activity on social media, as of Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9:50 p.m. ET, Trump hasn't shared any photos of her and her family at the State of the Union address. Of course, she could be busy spending time with her family and enjoying some time away from school, so that could be the reason for her lack of social media activity. However, I think this all white outfit at least calls for one selfie. C'mon Tiffany.

Another year, another State of the Union. Truth be told, this could be the last we see of the youngest Trump daughter for quite some time, so soak it up while you can. Good to see you're surviving school Tiff, and good luck with the rest of the semester