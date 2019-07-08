Since joining the Trump administration as a senior adviser, Ivanka Trump has had a lot on her plate. While serving in the White House, Trump has attended international summits and speaking engagements alongside her father, President Donald Trump. However, critics have claimed that the senior adviser isn't qualified for the role she holds. This begs the question: what did Ivanka Trump study in college? She could have been a business mogul.

According to Business Insider, Trump graduated from The University of Pennsylvania Wharton School with a degree in economics in 2004. The oldest daughter of the president isn't the first to graduate from the prestigious Ivy League. She followed in her father, Donald Trump's, footsteps. The president also graduated from University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School in 1968 with a degree in economics.

Even though Trump mirrored her father's education, the two family members went in two very different professions after college. While Donald Trump decided to take up his father's business and go into real estate, Trump pursued entrepreneurship and launched her own fashion brand and fine jewelry collection. However, since joining the Trump administration as a senior adviser, Trump shut down her fashion line in July 2018 and, since then, has focused solely on politics.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Trump may have an impressive resume when it comes to business, but her role at the White House has received criticism from politicians and the public alike. From June 28 to June 29, Trump attended the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, alongside her father, where she rubbed shoulders with notable political figures such as UK Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others. Even though Trump might have been slightly out of her element during the summit, the senior adviser still attempted to converse with May, Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde. Naturally, once a video surfaced online of the awkward exchange, Twitter went wild with commentary and jokes.

Some people on social media saw the video and claimed that Trump shouldn't have been at the summit at all due to her minimal political experience. On June 29, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York was one of those people, taking to Twitter to call out Trump for attending the conference. She stated the president should have a brought a more "qualified" colleague to the event with him. She wrote,

It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification. It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.

Trump may have three years of political experience under her belt thanks to her time at the White House, but of course, there are politicians that have many, many more years under theirs. No matter what Trump studied in college, clearly, she's putting all of her attention on the political sphere at the moment.