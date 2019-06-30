The 2019 G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, brought together leaders from all over the world to discuss global issues like trade and investment, the global economy, innovation, and environment and energy. Participating leaders, invited guests, and international organizations all came together to discuss subjects that pretty much just elected officials and multinational companies are discussing, so leave it to the United States to bring a representative that is neither of those things — Ivanka Trump. A video from the G20 Summit shows the president's daughter trying so hard to participate in a conversation with several politicians and leaders and, TBH, she wasn't able to get a word in. These tweets about Ivanka Trump at the 2019 G20 summit are seriously so brutal.

A video posted online by Twitter user ParhamGhobadi shows Trump standing in a circle with French President, Emmanuel Macron; UK Prime Minister, Theresa May; Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau; and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde. In the video, the world leaders are shown having a conversation with one another and Ivanka is shown trying to be a part of it, only to be interrupted.

Here's the 19-second video that shows Trump trying to participate in a conversation with world leaders.

Needless to say, Twitter wasn't too kind to Trump after witnessing this, shall we say, awkward moment, and offered some varied reactions to Trump's behavior.

Some people were totally embarrassed by Trump, like Twitter user @djrothkopf, who called her presence an "insult."

Other Twitter users claimed that Trump simply wasn't qualified enough to be standing in that group of people, let alone attending the G20 Summit in the first place, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wrote, "It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification."

Some Twitter users specifically pointed out Lagarde's expression in response to Trump including herself in the conversation, because it was pretty clear that Lagarde was not having it.

Other Twitter users turned the moment into a meme, because of course they did.

Despite the fact that this moment didn't go so well for Trump, the advisor to the president had a few other highlights from the G20 Summit that weren't quite as cringeworthy. For starters, she met Korean-Chinese K-Pop group EXO, and the members greeted her and President Trump with signed copies of their latest album, Love Shot. Trump also took part in a G20 Summit women's empowerment event with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Dutch Queen Maxima, attended by Prime Minister Trudeau and President Trump. She talked about an inclusive workforce for women and the push for a larger global workforce that centered on women workers.

Trump also joined President Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, on Sunday, June 30, when the group entered into North Korea through the demilitarized zone. This event marked the first time a sitting U.S. president stepped into North Korea.

Though the video of Trump's contributions to the conversation between world leaders wasn't easy to watch, everyone can at least take some comfort in the fact that, since the Summit is over, there probably wont be many more videos like that to confront.