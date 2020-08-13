ARMY, get ready to see BTS on the big screen again, because Break The Silence: The Movie is hitting theaters this September. Similar to the group's previous documentaries, the film will have limited screenings, meaning fans will only have a few opportunities to see it. For those wondering what countries will show Break The Silence: The Movie, they'll be happy to hear it'll play worldwide in so many territories.

If the title of the movie sounds familiar, that's because Break The Silence follows BTS' docuseries of the same name, which released through the group's fan community app, Weverse, on May 12. The seven-episode series focused on the group's Love Yourself and Speak Yourself tours. While the new film will also show BTS' journey on their 2019 Speak Yourself tour, its trailer promises fans new behind-the-scenes content and anecdotes from the members. "Hear their stories as never been told before," the clip teased.

Although the trailer was only 30 seconds, it made ARMYs emotional seeing the guys reflect on their international success. "I think it served as a turning point for myself," V said, seemingly referencing their first-ever stadium tour, which saw BTS perform across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Watch the Break The Silence trailer below.

Since the coronavirus pandemic has caused many theaters around the world to close, fans must be wondering if theaters in their countries will offer the film. According to the movie's official website, starting on Sept. 10, Break The Silence will premiere in the following regions:

Albania, Andorra, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech, Denmark, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Kosovo, Kyrgystan, Laos, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mayanmar, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, UK, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam

Then on Sept. 24, it will also screen in these locations:

Argentina, Aruba, Bahrain, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Hong Kong, India, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Mexico, Mozambique, Nicaragua, Oman, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, Qatar, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, St Maarten, Syria, Trinidad, Tunisia, UAE, Uruguay, USA, Zambia

Fans can also find out which cities will play the film by visiting its official website. Tickets for Break The Silence will be available beginning on Aug. 27.

For those wanting to learn more about BTS' day-to-day life on tour, Break The Silence is a movie they can't miss.