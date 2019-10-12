Do you ever have those moments when you don't know what you want to eat? Those moments when you know you don't want to cook anything, but you also don't want to spend too much money on food? Thankfully, sometimes a deal too good to pass up comes along to make your life a lot easier. Don't plan out all of your meals this week, because Wendy's Dave's Double 2019 DoorDash deal will get you a free cheeseburger. I don't know too many people that can pass up a free burger, which is why I think everyone needs to know about this one.

If you haven't had a Wendy's Dave's Double, the popular fast food restaurant describes it on their website as a burger with "a half-pound of fresh, never frozen beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun." So how do you get this cheeseburger for free? DoorDash is offering a mouth-watering Wendy's Dave's Double deal, but there are a few requirements you need to know about in order to get your free meal.

You'll need to make sure you're ordering a $10 minimum subtotal on DoorDash (before taxes and fees) on a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday from a participating Wendy's location through Oct. 23, 2019. You must have it delivered, cause this deal isn't eligible for dine-in or pickup. And lastly, use the promo code "FRESHBEEF" at checkout to make sure you get the deal locked in. Then please double-check everything to save yourself any frustration. There's nothing more irritating than trying to get a deal and missing out somehow.

If you happen to stop into a Wendy's before you make this DoorDash delivery order, though, you may want to do a little good and grab one of the company's Boo! Books. These fall-specific booklets will get you five coupons for a Wendy's Jr. Frosty, according to Wendy's blog, The Square Deal. By spending $1 for a Boo! Book, you are donating eight-five cents to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DFTA), which helps kids in foster care get adopted into loving homes.

Wendy's has done a lot of good with Boo! Books during the fall, but people haven't always had the best opinion of their choices. Wendy's got flack for taking the Spicy Chicken Nuggets away in 2017, to the point where Burger King actually brought its own Spicy Chicken Nuggets to the menu and publicly called out Wendy's for taking them away. It didn't really end there. Fans took to twitter and voiced their outrage and sadness.

But upon announcing Wendy's would be returning Spicy Chicken Nuggets to their menu, some fans saw the humor in it. Even Nicki Minaj called out Wendy's on Twitter for taking Spicy Chicken Nuggets away.

Whether you're annoyed or not, at least Wendy's listened to the public's wants and brought Spicy Nuggets back. On June 25, 2019, the brand announced that the return of their Spicy Chicken Nuggets would happen on Aug. 19. The official Wendy's Twitter account tweeted the announcement, saying, "Spicy Chicken Nuggets are officially back on August 19th RT to save my fingers."

Don't forget about this amazing October offer, though. You know what the best plan is to take advantage of this Wendy's Dave's Double 2019 DoorDash deal? Order yourself some Spicy Chicken Nuggets and make sure you hit that $10 subtotal, then score yourself that free Dave's Double cheeseburger combo. I bet you anything a deal this good won't be showing up again anytime soon. Plus, you can spread the love for the long-missed Spicy Chicken Nuggets.