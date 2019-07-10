Wendy's, cut the bullsh*t and bring back spicy chicken nuggets already. Nicki Minaj says so! Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets have an on-and-off relationship with its menu. The nuggets were taken off the menu in March 2017, though some locations in the United States kept them on the menu. Chance the Rapper changed that this May, however, when his tweet wishing for the nuggets to return was met with a response from Wendy's saying that if 2 million people liked a tweet, the nuggets would come back. That happened, and now, Nicki Minaj's tweet dragging Wendy's over spicy chicken nuggets has added to the spicy saga.

On May 4, 2019, Chance the Rapper tweeted a list of positive affirmations. That list included Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets.

"Positive Affirmations for today," the tweet said. "I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today." Honestly, same.

Wendy's (which is known for its meme-worthy Twitter account) responded to Chance's tweet saying, "It won't be today, but there's always a chance.

This made a lot of people on Twitter beg for the scrumptious nuggets back as well, so Wendy's did a poll.

"Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance," the fast food chain's account tweeted. "The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK. Let’s freakin’ do this!"

It didn't take long for that tweet to get 2 million likes, so Wendy's announced on June 25 that the spicy nuggets were being added back to the menu.

"Spicy Chicken Nuggets are officially back on August 19th RT to save my fingers," the tweet announcement said.

That's when Minaj stepped in.

"Why do y’all keep taking it off the menu in the first place?" Minaj tweeted. "Just leave it. Y’all mad aggy."

Wendy's, ever committed to its Twitter presence, responded saying, “Sorry Queen. When people aren’t buying something they take it away. Hopefully they stay around this time?”

Um, I will buy them! Chance the Rapper will buy them! Nicki Minaj will buy them! Two million other people will buy them! Keep them.

Fans couldn't get enough of this exchange.

"Damn Wendys knows they can't roast the QUEEN," one fan of Minaj tweeted.

"Too much respect to even try," Wendy's tweeted back.

Other fans were just laughing at Minaj's callout.

They also loved Wendy's response to Minaj's tweet, and were even joking that the rapper and fast food chain should collab.

I'd like to issue a formal thank you to Chance the Rapper, whose tweet sparked the movement that brought Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets back.

I would also like to say thank you to Nicki Minaj, who hopefully scared Wendy's into never taking the spicy chicken nuggets off the menu ever again. It's been a dark two years, but I finally see the light.