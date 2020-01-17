Love is officially in the air with the return of fan-favorite candies. Welch's Heart-Shaped Valentine Emoji Fruit Snacks are the perfect way to celebrate Valentine's Day this February. It's time to sweeten up the season with kissy faced emojis.

The limited-edition snacks are back, so get ready to stock up. Made with real fruit, Welch's Valentine's Day Fruit Snacks feature heart-shaped fruit snack pieces with fun emoji faces like a winky face, a kissy face, and a heart eyes emoji. There are many different heart-shaped gummies in a bag, which you'll find in an assortment of colors including red, yellow, purple, and orange. Each pouch even has a “To/From” section so that you can easily personalize the gift to send to anyone you want to have a sweet treat this holiday. Available for a limited time as of publication, you can snag ·a 28-count box of snacks for $4.99 at Target and a 32-count box for $4.98 at Walmart.

You might think of fruit snacks as a treat for kids, but these Valentine's Day bites are adorable as heck. With five different colors — orange, pink, purple, red, and yellow — and unique emoji faces on each gummy heart, this V-Day treat is acceptable at any age.

Courtesy of Welch's

If you're fully diving into treat world, you'll want to check out other Valentine's Day treats available now. Kit Kat's new Raspberry and Crème flavor is in stores nationwide through Valentine's Day, and the new Kit Kats feature the iconic wafers you know and love with a twist. Instead of the classic milk chocolate coating, the Valentine's Day special is coated in raspberry-flavored white crème. A 7.5-ounce bag of the adorable candies will cost you about $3.49 and a 9-ounce bag goes for $4.09.

Skittles Love Mix is also back and it'll satisfy your sweet tooth. First introduced in 2018, Skittles Love Mix is filled with festive red, white, and pink candies. You can snag an 11-ounce bag of the festive treats at Target for only $2.99, as well as at Rite-Aid for $3.99. Remember, since the Valentine's-themed goodies are all available for a limited time only, you'll want to start shopping as soon as you can.