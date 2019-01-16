Welch's Valentine's Day Fruit Snacks Have The Cutest Emoji Faces On Each Gummy

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, which means it's time to start thinking about how you'll approach your crush on the big day. Are you planning on giving them a cute heart-shaped treat? Or are you already drafting your text that's full of kissy-face emojis? Thanks to Welch's, you won't have to choose between those options. Why is that, you ask? Well, it's because Welch's Valentine's Day Fruit Snacks are here — and they feature teeny, tiny emoji faces on each heart-shaped gummy. TBH, they're super cute.

Let's take a closer look, shall we? As I previously mentioned, Welch's limited-edition Valentine's Day Fruit Snacks are shaped like hearts. Based off of the product's packaging, they come in an assortment of colors like red, yellow, purple, and orange. If you look closely enough, you'll be able to see the swoon-worthy emoji faces printed into each gummy. Some of the fruit snacks have the "heart eyes" emoji face, while others feature the "kissy face," the "winking face," and more.

Whether you're hoping to share a handful of these with your bae or your BFF on Valentine's Day, each gummy will live up to the occasion. I mean, let's face it: Who wouldn't want an emoji face on their Valentine's Day treat?

What makes Welch's Valentine's Day Fruit Snacks even cuter is its packaging. As you can see, each fruit snack package futures an illustration of Cupid that's holding a gift label. Of course, the label says "To" and "From" so you can personalize your Welch's gift when Valentine's Day comes around. Whether you're planning on giving them away at your office or treating your crush to a pack or two, Welch's has your back.

Aside from Welch's Fruit Snacks' adorable aesthetic, they're great for anyone who's trying to boost up their vitamin intake in 2019. According to the product's packaging, the fruit snacks provide an "excellent" source of vitamin C and a "good" source of vitamin A and E. I'm not a doctor or anything, but that sounds like a pretty good deal to me. (Don't get me wrong, though — I am 100 percent going to down some chocolate once Valentine's Day comes around.)

If you're planning on adding Welch's Valentine's Day Fruit Snacks to your Feb. 14 diet, I have good news for you. According to an email from Welch's to Elite Daily, the snacks are readily available at a handful of stores including Walmart, Walgreens, Target, and other retailers nearby. You can also buy them online at Target.com. Thankfully, they aren't too expensive, either. According to Welch's, you can buy a 28-pack for only $4.49. When you take all of the other Valentine's Day expenses into consideration (wine, dinner, chocolate), that's not too shabby.

Believe it or not, these aren't the only emoji-inspired fruit snacks to hit the shelves. Back in fall 2017, "Fruitmojis" by Boxed became available — and each bag contained emoji-shaped fruit snacks that were too cute for words. If you're hoping to keep up with the emoji trend (with a Valentine's Day twist), go ahead and give Welch's Fruit Snacks a try.