With Valentine's Day just around the corner, it's about time to start planning out which sweet treats you want to grab for the holiday. Hershey's has plenty of options to suit the occasion, but there's one that really stands out from the pack. TBH, these new Raspberry & Crème Kit Kats are the perfect Valentine's Day snack.

Available in stores nationwide through the Valentine's Day season, you can get these adorable minis at retailers like Walmart and Target. These Kit Kats are a bright and fun new take on the iconic wafers. Instead of the typical milk chocolate coating, though, it's covered in a raspberry-flavored white crème. These seasonal pink Kit Kats are sold in a 7.5-ounce bag for about $3.49 and a 9-ounce bag for $4.09.

If you're planning to purchase a variety of candy for Valentine's Day, though, you may want to consider some of the other sweet offerings from Hershey this year. The brand is giving customers plenty of heart-shaped options for the holiday, including Reese's Peanut Butter Hearts sold in a 10-ounce bag for around $4.09. There are also Hershey's Extra Creamy Milk Chocolate Filled with Strawberry Crème Hearts — which contain a yummy strawberry crème in the middle of milk chocolate — selling for about $4.09 for a 10-ounce bag.

As far as chocolate goes, there is also Reese's Stuffed with Reese's Pieces Hearts, which are like the other Heart-Shaped Reese's, but contain Reese's Pieces inside the peanut butter filling. You can get these in a King Size 2.2-ounce for $1.79, a 6-pack for $3.49, or a 5-ounce for $4.29.

There's one other product you may not want to miss out on if you're big on chocolate. Hershey's is bringing back it's fan-fave: the Hershey's Dark Chocolate Lava Cake Kisses. These Hershey's Kisses have a dark chocolate shell with a gooey chocolate center and are back just in time for the holiday of love. Snag a bag of these chocolate treats for about $3.49 for a 7-ounce bag or $4.09 for a 9-ounce size.

If you want the heart-shaped candies but want to skip the chocolate, you can get the Jolly Rancher Jelly Hearts that feature a jelly bean texture with Jolly Rancher flavors like cherry, strawberry, and watermelon. Grab 'em for $2.99 for an 11-ounce bag.