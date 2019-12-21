You can get your favorite candy in cereal form soon, thanks to General Mills. The breakfast brand has a few exciting projects in the works, including a Jolly Rancher Cereal that's coming in 2020. Get ready to grab a bowl and a spoon and dive into a breakfast cereal that tastes like Jolly Ranchers, because now another childhood dream has been realized.

General Mills is working on ~a few~ delicious cereal flavors that'll make you want to cry with joy, but the Jolly Rancher Cereal really looks like a gem. The cereal will be widely available in March 2020, though, so you'll most likely have to wait a few months to taste it. However, there will be a lucky few who are able to spot it on the shelf at select retailers, as the brand says it is available now in some areas.

The Jolly Rancher Cereal brings you the fruity goodness of the candies with green apple, cherry, and blue raspberry flavors and judging by the box, it looks like another key flavor making an appearance is grape. The suggested retail price for a mid-size box is $3.99, while the family-size box will sell for $4.99. If you have been a Jolly Rancher fan for years, you'll probably be thrilled to change up your breakfast routine.

Courtesy of General Mills

Another candy-flavored cereal set to appear on store shelves is the Hershey's Kisses Cereal, which some shoppers might find now, but is coming out widely in January 2020. With a velvety chocolate flavor and a little bit of a crunch, this has the same SRP as its Jolly Rancher counterpart: $3.99 for a mid-size box, $4.99 for family-size.

Courtesy of General Mills

If you're a fan of chocolate and peanut butter, Reese's Puffs are getting a little makeover with Reese's Puffs Big Puffs. Bigger, with a crunchier texture, these will taste just like the OG Reese's Puffs. The SRP for a box of this chocolate and peanut butter extravaganza is $4.59, but these won't be available until January 2020 in select stores, with a full release coming in March 2020.

Courtesy of General Mills

This announcement is every bit as exciting at the release of the new General Mills Toasted Coconut Cheerios flavor that dropped in November.

If candy-flavored cereals weren't enough for the company's line-up, though, General Mills is also dropping a Trix Trolls with Marshmallows Cereal in January 2020 for an SRP of $3.49 for a mid-size box. These Trix have a swirled blend of colors, as well as psychedelic marshmallows that will remind you of the color schemes of the movie.

Though you may have to wait until March 2020 for the Jolly Rancher Cereal and those huge Reese Puffs Big Puffs, it's looking like breakfast is about to get a very sweet, sugary twist.