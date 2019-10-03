I know it's fall, but that doesn't mean that you have to give up on those summer flavors. Go ahead, order pineapple on your pizza. Or heck, make yourself a piña colada in November. Who's to say it's wrong? Actually, it seems like General Mills is more than supporting this idea. And, why not? I know a few people who will be so excited about these new Toasted Coconut Cheerios that they won't want to wait for their release date.

Nothing really says summer like coconut does, amirite? You won't have to give up on that tropical dream just because the temperatures are dropping, thanks to General Mills releasing its new Toasted Coconut Cheerios in November 2019. Per an official press release, this new Cheerios flavor will be available at major grocery stores and retailers nationwide and will sell for a suggested retail price of $2.50 for the average, mid-sized box. That's a small price to pay for a taste of coco-nutty goodness when we're mid-fall.

These are limited edition, so that means that they won't be around forever, so you're probably going to want to stock up on a few boxes if you really love coconut.

The official press describe the Toasted Coconut Cheerios as being "inspired by the delicious nutty flavor of toasted coconut," while the official site calls them "a relaxing tropical getaway right to your breakfast bowl." I don't know about you, but the idea of a tropical vacay sounds really good once November hits. When the weather gets colder and you start to dream of warmer days again, you can at least enjoy tropical vibes with coconut-flavored Cheerios.

General Mills is definitely keeping up with traditional holiday flavors as well. In October, the company is re-releasing some limited-edition flavors like Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms and Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch. These are both also available as of October 2019, and you find them at major grocers and retailers across the nation and are set to sell for $2.50 for mid-size boxes and $3.99 for family-size boxes.

The Cinnamon Vanilla Lucky Charms will have — you guessed it — vanilla and cinnamon flavors. But what makes it different from the original Lucky Charms? Adorable marshmallows that are shaped like snowflakes, snowballs, and snowmen.

And then there's Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, which is just like munching on your fave holiday sugar cookies for breakfast.

It's possible that you're just a die-hard Cherrios fan, in which case, you may remember when General Mills dropped the new Blueberry Cheerios back in April. If you weren't able to try them, no sweat, cause they're still available. The brand also came out with something I thought was way too cute — the General Mills' Mermaid Cereal, which was released back in June 2019 just in time for summer. That cereal is too fun, especially if you used to dream mermaids were real as a kid.

But now General Mills is letting us have a taste of a classic summer flavor, even though it's technically fall (and going on winter). I'm gonna be pretty #thankful for those Toasted Coconut Cheerios when they come to stores in November. I'm going to keep an eye, cause I don't want to miss this limited-edition cereal flavor.