Get ready: You can finally sweeten up the season with a bag of your fave special-edition treats. Skittles Love Mix is back for Valentine's Day 2020, and it's the perfect way to celebrate the holiday. It's time to indulge your sweet tooth with the return of the fan-favorite candies.

First introduced in 2018, Skittles Love Mix is filled with chewy red, white, and pink candies that'll spark the romance this Valentine's Day. You can pick up an 11-ounce bag of the festive treats at Target for only $2.99, as well as at Rite-Aid for $3.99. Since this is a limited-edition product, you'll want to head to the store as soon as you can before it's too late. Elite Daily reached out to representatives of the Skittles brand to find out when they would be available, but didn't immediately hear back.

Featuring white grape, watermelon, strawberry, "yumberry," and cherry flavors, you can look forward to snackin' on a diverse range of fruity bite-sized goodies. According to the Rite-Aid product description, "Each of these is like Cupid's arrow to the tongue of anyone they come into contact with." So, the Skittles Love Mix is the perfect gift to give to all your loved ones (or yourself) this season.

Food Intagrammer @junkfoodonthego shared the new product in a Jan. 1 post tagged to Los Angeles, California, with the caption, "Skittles Love Mix have returned for Valentine's Day." Fans chimed in on the post sharing their excitement for its return. User @foodypath wrote, "My fav! Skittles over the rainbow."

If that's not enough seasonal Skittles for you, you can also look forward to trying out the new Skittles Dips this year. Skittles Dips are like the candies you know and love, but each Skittle is covered in a decadent yogurt coating that makes it extra satisfying. In each bag you'll find five flavors: strawberry, orange, grape, green apple, and lemon. The product is hitting shelves nationwide beginning February 2020, just in time for another holiday treat. With new Skittles flavors to try out, its looking like an extra sweet Valentine's season.