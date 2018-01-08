Viola Davis' Advice To Sexual Assault Victims At The Golden Globes Is So Perfect

While society is starting to make some strides in holding men accountable for their actions in the wake of the #MeToo movement, there is still plenty of work to be done when it comes to the way women are treated by men in powerful positions. Too many women are left feeling like silence is the only option after they have been assaulted. Too many women are left feeling like the horrible experiences they've undergone don't matter enough to be heard in the first place. But during last night's Golden Globes, Viola Davis' advice to sexual assault victims gave survivors — and all women for that matter — exactly the sort of empowerment they need right now.

In an interview with NBC anchor Al Roker on the Golden Globes red carpet, Davis, who showed her support for the Time's Up movement by wearing black in support of sexual assault victims, gave a glowing reminder to all women watching the awards show that they are, in fact, worthy of happiness and joy.

She segued into her advice by explaining to Roker that she was there because she heard the "voices of women who said, 'Me too,'" one of those voices being her own. Then, she continued with her absolutely beautiful words of wisdom:

There's no prerequisites to worthiness. You're born worthy, and I think that's a message a lot of women need hear. The women who are still in silence because of trauma, shame due to assault. They need to understand that it's not their fault and they're not dirty. That's my message tonight.

Watch her give her BEAUTIFUL speech below:

The empowering words resonated with a lot of women, and they took to Twitter to share their gratitude.

Literally anything that comes out of her mouth is beautiful and moving.

People are sharing excerpts from what she said because PEOPLE NEED TO HEAR IT.

Whatever Viola says, goes. It's as simple as that.

The only thing we aren't worthy of is how awesome she is.

Her words resonated with people on a personal level.

She was "radiating pure fire" with those beautiful words.

She nails it every single time.

Move over, Beyoncé, we have a new queen in town. (OK, JUST KIDDING, I KNOW THERE CAN BE TWO QUEENS.)

Davis wasn't the only one addressing the issue of sexual assault last night. Oprah Winfrey is also being praised for giving an absolutely incredible, inspiring speech after accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. As the first black woman to ever win the award, she acknowledged how big of a deal this is and shared a beautiful message for any young girls who may have been watching:

I want all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, are fighting hard to make sure they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.

Watch her full speech below:

Golden Globes on YouTube

And obviously, the only way to react appropriately to a speech that wonderful is with a Viola Davis GIF.

Thank you to Oprah, Viola Davis, and every other woman brave enough to step forward and share inspiring words of encouragement for all other women who need it.

