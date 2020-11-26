Just like Santa, you're making a shopping list and checking it twice. Out of all the great deals to check out, Victoria's Secret's Black Friday 2020 sale is definitely one you don't want to miss. This is the perfect time of year to treat yourself to some fun and pamper-filled essentials, such as bras, perfumes, and PJ sets at must-have prices. Plus, you're sure to find a few stocking stuffers for your besties and sorority sisters.

While heading to Victoria's Secret is a Black Friday tradition, this year, shopping is quite different. Most stores are offering online deals due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and Victoria's Secret is no exception. The brand is offering a special buy one, get one 50% off deal on in-stock items on the Victoria Secret website from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET. To redeem the offer, you'll need to add two or more qualifying items to your shopping bag, and during checkout, the cost of your lowest priced item in each set of two will automatically be discounted by 50%. There are some exclusions to the deal, such as swimwear, clearance items, gift cards, and more. Check out these top gifts that you can snag during Victoria Secret's Black Friday BOGO 50% sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

It's no secret that rollerballs and body mists are great for white elephant gift exchanges with your housemates. Or perhaps there will be an adorable PJ set or two that catches your eye, because 'tis the season of treating yourself, too. Victoria's Secret PJs are perfect to rock on Christmas morning when you're opening and exchanging presents. They can even be dressed up with a messy bun and the right accessories for the coziest WFH look.

If you decide to order gifts from Victoria Secret this holiday, you'll want to follow the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)for picking up deliveries as of Sept. 11. which include wearing a face mask over your nose and mouth when getting your food. After receiving your order, make sure you throw away the packaging and wash your hands.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.