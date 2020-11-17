Black Friday is around the corner, and there are deals even Santa himself wouldn't pass up on. One place that always delivers the merriest discounts and everything you need on your shopping list is Amazon. From home decor, to reusable notebooks, to furniture for your work from home setup, the Amazon Black Friday 2020 home good deals are here to sleigh.

Let the shopping begin on Nov. 20 until Black Friday. You have one week to get everything on your shopping list. As you know, holiday and Black Friday shopping will look quite different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Luckily, exploring Amazon online or on the Amazon App is a safe and easy way to shop. You can relax on your couch, and don't even need to step a foot outside your house. Keep your computer readily available, because these home good deals are while supplies last.

On top of being easy to shop for all your friends and family, Amazon is giving you the chance to make a difference with each purchase. By using AmazonSmile, you have the opportunity to donate a portion of your purchase to a charity of your choice. There's also a small business section of Amazon to shop while showing your endless support for small businesses.

Since working from home has become the norm this year, give the gift of an office makeover... or treat yourself to one. Modway, Serta, and Safco will have deals on home office and bedroom furniture with 15% discounts, and more. Look out for some ergonomic office chairs ($50, amazon.com) that'll make you a cozy queen while sitting at your desk for a full workday.

For your college buddies or sorority sisters who would like to store lecture notes to their cloud for safekeeping, save up to 30% on eco-friendly Rocketbook reusable notebooks ($22, amazon.com). When they're done, they can wipe the notebook clean and start all over again. Don't forget to grab some art supplies like colored pencils from Prismacolor ($56, amazon.com). You'll be able to save up to 50% on pencils like these and markers from other brands like Sharpie. Put together a stocking stuffed with supplies for that one friend who loves to DIY or is looking to up their art Insta game.

If your bedroom could use an update, brands like Safavieh and nuLOOM will have select rugs up to 15% off, and Lucid will have select gel memory foam mattresses for up to 20% off. You could opt for a vibrant colored rug ($148, amazon) to match the rest of your decor, or a shag rug ($207, amazon.com) and a new mattress ($209, amazon.com) for peak coziness.

If you're looking to turn your home into a winter wonderland for the season, there will also be select Fraser Hill Farm Christmas Trees with 20% savings ($190, amazon.com). Filling your home with gorgeous trees will not only put you into the holiday spirit, but will also provide the perfect spot to place all your Amazon gifts.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.