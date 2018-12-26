In my humble opinion, if there is a shopping day that is better than Black Friday, it's the day after Christmas. Why you ask? Well, for one, stores are not as crowded. You also likely have some gift cards burning a hole in your pocket. Most outlets are having post-holiday sales as well, and, not to sound totally selfish, all of your shopping for others is out of the way, meaning you can go back to shopping for yourself again. One of the major deals I look forward to taking advantage of on right now, post-Christmas? Urban Outfitters' 2018 holiday sale.

According to the retailer's website, they're offering an additional 30 percent off of women's, men's, and home items that are already discounted as much as 75 percent off. Just note that the additional 30 percent off will taken at checkout automatically — no code needed. Basically, there are so many savings to be had.

The best part about this post-holiday sale? As of right now, there are actually some amazing finds and hidden gems in UO's sale section. In the women's section, you can find a range of just about everything: super cute boots, lightweight jackets, dresses, lingerie, and accessories – you name it. There is something for everyone, no matter what you need (or just really want).

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

In the men's section, you can cop plenty of hoodies, t-shirts, shoes, and accessories at major discounts. (Let's be real: Who doesn't love wearing men's hoodies for themselves?) And finally, in the home section, there is a large assortment of picks like comforters, holiday ornaments, throw pillows, and even kitchenware just waiting for you to add to cart.

If you're looking to take advantage of this sale on sale, I've gone ahead and rounded up some of the best items from each department for you. So whether you're in need of some NYE outfit ideas, warm winter clothes, or some decor to spruce up your apartment just in time for the new year, read on for amazing picks, all at amazing prices.

WOMEN'S

Perfect for the office or a night out, these belted paper-bag waist, black denim pants will play up anyone's look.

This sherpa fleece jacket with snap buttons will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. The best part? It was originally priced at $120, was marked down to $70, and now, you get an additional 30 percent off.

Step out on New Year's Eve in these gold, brushed-over metallic, platform boots and tear up the dance floor.

If you plan on joining a fitness challenge in 2019, make sure to cop these super cute athletic leggings by Adidas during UO's post-holiday sale.

Looking for outfit ideas for NYE? This sultry silky tie-front shirt comes in lilac and black, and you can dress it down with jeans or dress it up with a skirt.

This silky, floral coat with faux fur trimmings will keep you warm and stylish until springtime hits.

MEN'S

Even if all isn't merry, all will be bright the rest of this holiday season (and thereafter) with this cozy, plush yellow hoodie.

These corduroy pants with black paneling on the calves prove leopard print is for everyone.

For less than 40 bucks, you can cop this cream, green, black, and lilac color-blocked button-up. Again, pair it with nicer bottoms for a dressed-up look or throw on your fave denim for an easy-going vibe.

Even if you're not into hiking, these hiker sneakers by Adidas are your new alternative to classic winter boots.

HOME

For New Year's Day brunch, gather your friends and impress them with this bacon bowl maker. You simply fill each bowl will layers of bacon, eggs, and some veggies, and viola! You've got yourself a bacon bowl quiche.

Jazz up your couch, bed, or chair with these black and gold sequin throw pillows.

This chic marble comforter will up your bedroom's aesthetic in 2019.

There is no word just yet on when this sale is ending, so I would advise hurrying over to Urban Outfitters' website as soon as possible, before some of your fave picks sell out. And if you're looking for even more post-holiday sales, see how you can cop three-wick candles from Bath & Body Works for just 10 bucks here.