100 New Year's Eve Hashtags, Because #SipsAboutToGoDown

2018 is coming to a close, and New Year's Eve is almost here. You're getting ready to fill up your flute with some bubbly, dance with your friends until the sun comes up, and of course, take lots of pictures to document this unforgettable night. (Let's face it: Pics are essential, and will make the memories live on forever.) Here are 100 New Year's Eve hashtags to help you spread those magical feels to everyone on the 'Gram.

New Year's Eve is the perfect time to reflect on what this past year has meant to you. For me personally, 2018 has been a year of massive growth and learning, lots of changes, and a newfound sense of self. Time flies, and I'm just trying to live my best life possible. And though this year has definitely had its ups and downs, I know that I'll remember 2018 as a pivotal and impactful year in my life.

As 2019 quickly approaches, you begin to set your New Year's resolutions. I'm aiming to make more time for myself, and to reconnect with people I've lost touch with over the years. They're big goals, but I'm confident that I can work on them. (And I'm writing it down on the internet, which means that the whole world can hold me accountable.)

It can be difficult to keep some promises to yourself, especially when you have a "New Year's resolution" title hanging over them. This year, instead of setting big goals that might be unattainable at the moment, consider chipping away at them piece by piece by setting smaller goals more frequently.

But most importantly, this New Year's Eve, don't forget to have fun. You've worked hard the entire year, and you deserve a night to live it up. #SipSipHooray, and cheers to 2019.

1. #HappyNewYear

2. #HappyBrewBeer

3. #HappyMooYear

4. #HappyMewYear

5. #NYE

6. #NYE2018

7. #NewYear

8. #NewYears

9. #NewYears2018

10. #Goodbye2018

11. #Hello2019

12. #2018

13. #2019

14. #HelloFromTheOtherSide

15. #NewYearsResolution

16. #Resolutions

17. #StartOfSomethingNew

18. #NewYearSameMe

19. #NewYearNewMe

20. #NewYearNewYou

21. #NewYearNewBoo

22. #AllThatGlitters

23. #Glitter

24. #PopFizz

25. #GlitterSquad

26. #GlitterOnTheFloor

27. #GlitterInTheAir

28. #Sparkle

29. #SparkleBaby

30. #SparkleSparkle

31. #ItsACelebration

32. #CelebrateGoodTimes

33. #Celebrate

34. #Celebration

35. #CelebrateLife

36. #NewYearParty

37. #NewYearCelebration

38. #NewYearsEve

39. #HappyHolidays

40. #Fireworks

41. #BabyYoureAFirework

42. #PartyHardy

43. #PartyParty

44. #PartyLife

45. #PartyTime

46. #PartyAnimal

47. #Midnight

48. #MidnightKiss

49. #BallDrop

50. #Manhattan

51. #TimesSquare

52. #Cheers

53. #CheersToTheNewYear

54. #PoppinBottles

55. #PopGoesTheNewYear

56. #PopPop

57. #FeelinBubbly

58. #NoChampagneNoGain

59. #NoPainLikeChampagne

60. #SipSipHooray

61. #ChampagneSippin

62. #LipstickAndChampagne

63. #ChampagneToast

64. #FeelinBubbly

65. #ChampagneKindaDay

66. #GirlsJustWannaHaveChampagne

67. #GirlsJustWannaHaveFun

68. #SipMeBabyOneMoreTime

69. #SipMeBabyOneMoreWine

70. #SipsAboutToGoDown

71. #PourMeMoreChampagne

72. #FizzTheSeason

73. #LetsGetFizzical

74. #PopFizzClink

75. #DrinkToThat

76. #Dance

77. #DanceFloor

78. #DanceOn

79. #DanceParty

80. #DanceDance

81. #IWannaDanceWithSomebody

82. #DiscoDiva

83. #RockinNewYears

84. #WhatAreYouDoingNewYears

85. #HoldOnToTheMemories

86. #Reminiscing

87. #Memories

88. #GoodMemories

89. #TheseAreTheGoodTimes

90. #GoodTimes

91. #LetTheGoodTimesRoll

92. #GoodPeople

93. #Squad

94. #SquadGoals

95. #LastYear

96. #AboutLastYear

97. #ThrowbackToLastYear

98. #Throwback

99. #BornToSparkle

100. #ThisIsTheNewYear