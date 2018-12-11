2019 is just within reach, my friends, and nothing says new year, new you, like a list of resolutions to start working toward come Jan. 1. But hear me out: How about, instead of going into the next 365 days with the intention of changing your image, you aspire to improve the fabulous you you already are? For example, let’s say 2018 wasn’t exactly your best in terms of fitness — maybe you fell off the bandwagon and just never found the motivation to get back into the weight room or yoga studio. There are plenty of 2019 fitness challenges to join in on once the holiday season comes to a close, and you’re overcome with the inspiration to challenge yourself and get back in the game.

Setting resolutions, especially those of the fitness variety, can be a slippery slope. Oftentimes, New Year’s resolutions can fail because the bar you set for yourself is a little too high, which can make any goal you’re aspiring to achieve feel almost impossible. So you burn out, slow down, and eventually call it quits.

Of course, this is nothing to feel ashamed about or embarrassed of. Trust me, I definitely can’t count on one, hell two hands, how many New Year’s resolutions I’ve actually kept up with. But 2019 is a clean slate, a second chance, and if you’re looking to challenge your strength and find out what your incredible body is really made of this year, the goal is to, ultimately, find a fitness routine that resonates with you — one that you genuinely look forward to every day, and stick with over time.

According to Flywheel master instructor, Holly Ringer, one of the most common reasons why New Year's resolutions fail is because "the goals are too lofty." Instead, Ringer tells Elite Daily that it's important to acknowledge and respect where you are in the here and now. From there, she says, set your goals to reflect gradual progress, and make sure your aspirations are "realistic and attainable," at least for now. Remember, she says, "you can always go bigger in February."

In the meantime, here's a list of eight workout challenges to consider for 2019 that can help you take your fitness game to the next level in the new year.

A 30-Day Yoga Challenge To Move Your Body And Calm Your Mind Yoga With Adriene on YouTube Adriene Mishler, also known as Yoga With Adriene on YouTube, has hosted a free 30-day yoga challenge every January for the past few years as a way to inspire novice and expert yogis alike to either start, or enrich their at-home practice. Each year follows a specific theme: 2018, for example, was about finding your truth. Yoga challenges in general tend to be more relaxed compared to something like a strength-training challenge, which would likely require you to exert a lot of energy and push your body to the limit. Through yoga, though, you'll learn not only what your body is capable of, but also how powerful a shift in your mindset can be.

Join A Membership Program For Access To A Library Of Workouts On-Demand Katie Austin on YouTube I think a common misconception about fitness is that the only way to get fit is to join a gym, but there are plenty of ways to crush your 2019 exercise goals within the comfort of your own home. If studios and crowded weight rooms aren't your scene, a quick internet search can lead to thousands of videos and programs developed by professional trainers with the intention of bringing fitness to you, not the other way around. Fitness guru Katie Austin's digital archive, for example, boasts a solid 11 pages (and counting) of workout videos. All you need to do is sign up — you can do a week-long free trial, then $9.99 will get you one month, and $24.99 will get you three months — login, and get cracking. "If you're looking to start a fitness program that tells you exactly what to do each day, I have a daily workout schedule," Austin tells Elite Daily of her program. "All you do is press play, follow along, and get in a good workout."

Join A Group Challenge At Your Gym Giphy For people with really hectic schedules, people on a budget, or even those who simply perform best on their own, home workouts are a great option. But if the only place you feel motivated to actually work out is the gym, head to your local fitness center or studio, check out the challenges they've scheduled for 2019, and sign on the dotted line. For example, Dr. Raj Gupta, wellness expert and founder of Soul Focus Wellness Center, recommends his program, the Focus40 Challenge, for a jumpstart into the fitness scene in 2019. "[The Focus40] challenge includes a body mechanic assessment, which helps [you] see what limitations [you] may have and aids in making a customized program," he tells Elite Daily over email. "This challenge also creates a custom workout guide with one-on-one personal training, as well as a personalized nutrition guide based on one’s blood-work." For the record, there are plenty of group challenges that aren't as intense as the Focus40 one. You could even create your own, if you really want; for instance, maybe you could challenge yourself to attend Zumba classes once or twice a week. Remember, the goal is to find a fitness challenge that's fun for you, and that you'll actually enjoy.

A Yoga Challenge That Focuses On Mastering Poses And Body Positivity Don't get it twisted: Fitness is about so much more than aesthetic, and that's something to keep in mind as you start going through the motions of your 2019 fitness challenge. Exercise is first and foremost about your health, and about making a very personal, very genuine connection with your body. For inspiration, consider joining yoga teacher and activist Dianne Bondy's community on Instagram, and challenge yourself to incorporate her moves into your own home practice this January, and beyond.

When In Doubt, Plank It Out For A Strong Core and Arms blogilates on YouTube Planks might look easy, but they aren't easy. That being said, the stronger your pose, the stronger your abs and arms. YouTuber and wellness guru Cassey Ho's challenge will rock your core, and in less than 10 minutes per session, might I add. Include this video in your workout routine once or twice a week, and maybe in February, you can add an extra day of plank work to your schedule. The goal is to progress, right? Just keep planking, and you'll get there.

Just Keep Squatting Tiffanieray on YouTube Booty, booty, booty squattin' everywhere. Seriously, though, I found what I believe is the best butt workout challenge to try in the new year. If you're looking for some serious #GluteGains in 2019, social media influencer Tiffanieray almost makes it look easy, by offering viewers a step-by-step guide to a few different types of squats to experiment with. Don't be fooled, though — you are definitely going to sweat. Obviously if you're a beginner when it comes to butt workouts, I highly suggest taking things slow and working your way up to 100 squats in one session. Maybe in the first week of January, you can tack on 25 squats to your routine, and keep adding an extra 25 as the weeks go by.

Sign Up For Your First 5K Giphy If you've been itching to literally hit the ground running, there's no time like the present. Depending on your experience, consider committing to your marathon goals by signing up for that awesome 5K, half marathon, or full marathon, and begin training as soon as January starts. After all, Hilary JM Topper, chief curator for A Triathlete's Diary, program director of Team Galloway Long Island, and president of WeRTriathletes, tells Elite Daily, "Taking one foot in front of the other is always attainable."