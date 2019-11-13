Urban Decay's Black Friday Deals Feature 25% Off Everything On The Site

Most brands' Black Friday sales get better and better every year, and with greats new products dropping on the reg, I can always justify placing another order. Such is the case for Urban Decay's Black Friday deals, which include 25% off of everything on the brand's website. Yes, that means savings on all the Naked palettes, not to mention sparkly liners, heavy-duty foundations, everyone's favorite setting spray, and so much more. As the makeup brand that made grungy chic glamor a thing continues to evolve, it's safe to say they remain high on the list of beauty brands to shop on Black Friday.

Many beauty lovers already have a hefty stack of Naked palettes taking up space in their makeup collections, but when it comes to Urban Decay's pigmented shadow formulas and gorgeous color stories, more is more. That's why fans won't hesitate to buy the brand's newer drops, be they more gorgeous palettes or other long-lasting, high-performance products. UD isn't stingy when it comes to a good sale, but for Black Friday in particular, they're really gone all out with site-wide savings worth setting a reminder in your calendar. You don't want to miss this! From Thursday, Nov. 28 through Sunday, Dec. 1, shoppers on the Urban Decay website can get 25% off all products and 30% off select picks. Start making a list of must-buys, because there's a lot of great picks to choose from.

The brand's newest base, the Stay Naked Weightless Liquid Foundation ($39, Urban Decay), is certainly one worth snagging:

Boasting a 24-hour wear time, this foundation offers medium buildable coverage and a natural matte finish. It's available in 50 shades, divvied into nine shade intensities, three tones, and seven undertones.

If you're a palette-lover, the new Naked Honey Eyeshadow Palette ($49, Urban Decay) is an obvious buy:

This ultra-luxe color story features rich golds, warm browns, and tons of different ways to make a statement with a shimmering neutral eye look.

My personal recommendation is to treat yourself to the Brow Blade ($26, Urban Decay). It's a game-changer:

This dual-sided brow product features a pencil liner on one end and a liquid liner on the other, so you can rotate between sketching an overall brow shape and adding in ultra-fine, hair-like strokes. Every time I use this product, friends ask if I've had my brows microbladed. Just saying.

If you're stocking up on holiday party products, the Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner ($21, Urban Decay) should do the trick:

Available in 18 shades from classic silvers and golds to blues, pinks, and greens, a swipe of this glitzy liner instantly elevates your holiday glam.

Last but not least, there's never been a better time to snag a backup of the All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray ($33, Urban Decay):

If you need a good setting spray, this baby is 'Ol Reliable. To shop the above and more for 25% off, hit up the UD website during their massive Black Friday sale.