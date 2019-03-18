While I'm all for a good sale, especially when it comes to makeup, 21 consecutive days of discounts can be just as overwhelming as they are exciting. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event always has me jotting down certain deals for certain days, setting reminders on my phone so I don't miss out on my faves or products I've had my eye on for ages. This time around is no different, as I've made up a solid list of must-shop days, and it's safe to say when I learned that Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty March 18 Sale had Dose Of Colors' Desi x Katy Palette 50 percent off, it went straight to the top of said list.

If, like me, you didn't get this palette when it launched and instantly had regrets, say a prayer of thanks to the makeup gods, because you've been given a second chance. Fair warning though, the clock is ticking: the Dose Of Colors Desi x Katy Friendcation Palette ($30, originally $55, ulta.com) is available for 50 percent off today only, and then it's back to full price for this baby, and onto the next day of deals for Ulta.

If you were iffy on buying and needed a sign, this is your sign. Go get it, it's gorgeous:

Seriously, though. Beauty influencers and BFFs Desi Perkins and Katy DeGroot are some of the most glam girls around, and they thought of pretty much everything when it came to the Friendcation Palette, which was originally released as part of the duo's sophomore collab with Dose of Colors. The ten-pan palette is luxe and luminous, yet totally wearable, as the pair was sure to include the most perfect matte neutrals and transition shades alongside the gorg pops of high-impact color.

Look at these swatches glisten. How can I resist?

The palette currently holds a 4.1 out of five-star rating on Ulta, with 227 out of 358 reviews awarding it the full five. Overall, it received glowing reviews in terms of color selection; however, some reviews regarding the formula, which you can read here, have been mixed. Many reviewers are quick to point out how unique and special the color story is, one declaring, "The green "dirty money" shade is so unique I don't have anything like it." Another reviewer noted, "...it has the metallics that are unlike any I have ever seen - the blue one in particular has to be seen in person to get the full effect of how beautiful and unique it is, it almost shifts purple and pink with the blue being the base." The review that really convinced me to press Add to Cart, though, was from a fellow self-proclaimed beauty hoarder, because I figured we were on the same page: "I can't think of why anyone wouldn't love it. I am an eyeshadow hoarder and this is the best eyeshadow palette I own. 10000% recommend." Sold!

In the revised words of Ms. Ariana Grande, "I see it, I like it, it's on sale, I got it":

If you don't want to miss out on shopping these shadows for half off, I highly suggest hitting up the Ulta website ASAP. Seriously, I give you permission to open a new tab, or even close out of this article. Do what you've got to do to get that Friendcation Palette, honey.