I can't believe I'm saying this, but no, Tyler Cameron is not the father. Less than 24 hours after the news broke that Cameron's ex Gigi Hadid and her on-and-off-again boyfriend, Zayn Malik, are reportedly expecting, fans began question whether The Bachelorette alum was the real father — and I'm honestly shooketh. Apparently, the reality TV star is just as perplexed, and Tyler Cameron's response to Gigi Hadid's reported pregnancy doesn't leave any room for speculation. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Malik and Hadid about the pregnancy rumors but did not hear back. However, multiple sources have reportedly confirmed the news to Us Weekly, TMZ, and Entertainment Tonight.)

On April 29, Cameron took to IG Live to set fans straight. "Y'all are wrong in the comments," he laughed, referring to all the congratulatory comments rolling in. "Y'all are terrible." According to a source for Us Weekly, Cameron wasn't just denying that he was the father — he was actually calling fans out. "He didn't mean 'wrong' literally," the insider explained. "He meant, 'Y'all are messed up for even saying that.' It's slang. Obviously he isn't the father." Sorry, Gigi and Tyler stans. I think that ship has sailed.

For anyone who's still skeptical, I did the math for you. If Hadid is actually 20 weeks pregnant, as TMZ claims, that would mean the baby was conceived sometime in early Dec. 2019. Cameron and Hadid reportedly broke up in late Oct. 2019, and according to E! News, the model rekindled her romance with Malik in Nov. 2019. I know people don't have to be dating in order to make a baby, but the timeline seems pretty unambiguous to me. Just saying!

And for those worried Cameron is all torn up about the pregnancy rumors, I don't think that's the case. In fact, just hours after the rumors started circulating, Cameron hosted a mini graduation celebration for his brother Austin, which concluded with Cameron singing into an empty wine bottle, so it seems like he's doing just fine. TBH, I'm more concerned about the status of his relationship with Hannah Brown, but that's a whole other story.