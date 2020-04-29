What's the best response to finding out your ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend are reportedly expecting? Getting lit and belting out some songs while wearing a blazer and swim shorts, of course. Tyler Cameron's reaction to Gigi Hadid's reported pregnancy was a drunken karaoke sesh with his boys, which was totally unexpected and 100% entertaining. (Elite Daily previously reached out to reps for Malik and Hadid about the pregnancy rumors but did not hear back. However, multiple sources have reportedly confirmed the news to Us Weekly, TMZ, and Entertainment Tonight.)

TBH, I have no idea whether or not The Bachelorette alum's wild night had anything to do with the fact that Hadid is possibly 20 weeks pregnant, but I have a feeling the news hasn't left him too devastated. The same day the news broke about the reported pregnancy, Cameron was apparently hosting a mini graduation celebration for his brother Austin, along with his other bro, Ryan, and his BFF Matt James. So rather than nursing a broken heart, it seems to me that Cameron was just having a good time with his crew. Singing into an empty wine bottle doesn't necessarily indicate an existential crisis, y'all. Also, shout out to Matt James for capturing the magic.

If you're still skeptical, let me remind you about that Zoom call Cameron had with fans, in which he alluded to Hadid and Malik's relationship status... and suggested that he didn't really care. When asked by a curious fan about where he and his ex stood, Cameron replied, "Gigi? She's uh, she's a good girl... She's dating her old man now." Chill AF, no?

Following their Oct. 2019 breakup, Cameron made it clear that the two-month relationship hadn't ended on bad terms. "I took it as I met a great person, a great friend," he said of Hadid during an Oct. 28 interview with People TV's Reality Check. "It wasn't like a bad breakup or anything like that. It was just, we're at different parts of our lives right now."

Don't worry about Tyler C., guys. If he wants to do drunk karaoke with his buds — well, more power to him. What I'm more concerned about is the fact that he was wearing (as Cosmopolitan pointed out) the same iconic salmon blazer he wore when Hannah Brown dumped him on national TV. Mark my words: The Hannah B. and Tyler C. saga is far from over.